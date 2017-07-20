Jill Duggar Dillard Recovery News: Nearly Two Weeks After Second C-Section, Mother-In-Law Offers Info

Jill Duggar Dillard has created a panic among viewers. Not only are fans concerned for the young mother of two, but even the family’s critics have spoken out on social media to express that they home Jill is okay. Though the family released information shortly after the birth of Dillard’s second child, letting the public know that a c-section had been required, little more information has been released.

Only one photo of Jill has been seen, and it was released almost a week after the July 8th birth of Samuel Dillard. By contrast, Jill was posting photos on social media the morning after the birth of her first child, Israel, who also arrived by c-section.

In the photo with Israel, Jill looked tired, but happy and healthy — pretty much the way one is expected to look after giving birth. In the photo days after Samuel’s birth, though, viewers worry that Jill is ill. In a photo five days after giving birth, Jill still looks pale and tired.

That’s not all, though. Viewers have come to expect social media updates from the Dillard family, and are getting very few that are either from Jill, or mention her. This week’s episode of Counting On included a statement from Jessa saying that Jill and Samuel are both doing well, but it was in a pre-recorded statement from over a week ago. Jill and Derick Dillard were also glaringly absent from the episode, which has led to more speculation, with viewers considering whether some complication may have surfaced before Jill went into labor.

Here’s Jill only hours after her first c-section.

So thankful to God for this handsome little guy! 9lbs 10oz, 23 inches long! #IsraelDavidDillard #babydilly A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Apr 7, 2015 at 12:52pm PDT

(The featured photo above is of Jill and baby Israel a few weeks later.)

The photo released shortly after Samuel Dillard’s birth, though, features only the baby and Derick.

Jill and I are so blessed to welcome our second child, Samuel Scott Dillard! 9 lbs 10 oz and 22 in long! Mom and baby Sam are doing well! Thank you to those who have been supporting us through your prayers and encouragement! More photos soon on www.dillardfamily.com A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Another photo, released five days after Jill Dillard’s second c-section, appears to show a paler Jill, who viewers say looks as though she’s had a real struggle.

We are so grateful to God for the arrival of little Samuel Scott. To see the new baby photo album visit our website. *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Bloggers focused on the Duggar family have weighed in, sharing the sentiments of many viewers:

Tumblr user CinderJana said the following on Thursday.

“Honestly for me the bottom line in this debate about if Jill is okay or not is that if she was perfectly fine (or even just sort of okay) there would be at least one picture of her smiling to camera holding Sammy (and probably Israel).”

In those few lines, CinderJana summed up what much of Duggar-following social media is saying about Jill Dillard.

Jill’s only social media post since the birth of her second child (other than a share of the baby’s album) has been a birthday wish to her father — another photo that doesn’t include her, rather than the video wishes that several of her siblings shared.

Happy birthday to my wonderful daddy @duggarfam I am so blessed to have such a great, loving, fun, Godly father. I pray you have a wonderful day today & many more happy years! #birthday #daddy #grandpa A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

This too, has invited speculation, since commenters believe it looks as though Jim Bob Duggar is standing in a hospital room — several ask if Jill is still hospitalized a week and a half after giving birth.

At last, though, thanks to Derick Dillard’s mom, Cathy, who has also appeared on the Duggar family’s reality show, there are some signs that, if Jill was feeling unwell, she’s doing at least somewhat better. A series of tweets from Cathy Dillard was raising even more concern, as it seemed to indicate that Cathy had been keeping Jill and Derick’s two-year-old son, Israel, ever since Jill’s second baby was born.

July 12, four days after Baby Dillard’s birth:

Hi-protein nutritional drink-✔️ DustBuster-✔️ =

Ready for another day in the life of a 2 yr old! #mimaistheboss #lovingit — Cathy (@cldilla) July 13, 2017

July 18, ten days after Israel became a big brother:

Lessons (re)learned from having a 2 yr old around – plans are flexible, work like crazy when he's asleep, and cherish every moment!???? — Cathy (@cldilla) July 18, 2017

At this point, Twitter users were asking Mrs. Dillard if her daughter-in-law was alright, speculating on what exactly could have gone so wrong that Jill and Derick couldn’t return their oldest son home after a week and a half.

Is Jill OK? This "media blackout" is very odd. Did Jill have to have a hysterectomy or something? — Alex with Ovaries (@Atheosaurus) July 19, 2017

On Wednesday, though, Jill’s mother-in-law responded to one such expression of concern, offering a minor update.

Didn't want to take him back but I did finally! Happy to give them time to get settled in first. — Cathy (@cldilla) July 19, 2017

While Jill and Derick Dillard’s social media silence may still have viewers concerned, her recovery has progressed, at least, to the point that she is able to have her older son back at home. Further, Mrs. Dillard didn’t mention any illness, indicating only that Derick and Jill Dillard needed time to ‘settle in’ before caring for both children.

Photos of Jill and Jim Bob that appear to be in a hospital room may have given viewers cause for concern, but it’s worth noting these photos are not dated, and may have been taken several days before being released. If the photo of Jill holding Samuel was taken shortly after his birth, it wouldn’t be too shocking for her to appear pale and tired, after 40 hours of labor and a c-section (per the Duggar Family Blog).

As for the absence of Jill and Derick on the Counting On aftershow, Joy and Austin Forsyth’s presence, and the mention that it had been three weeks since their wedding, indicates that the filming may have taken place while Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick were off on their pre-baby vacation, which, according to People, included numerous stops, including Branson, Missouri and spanned across their anniversary date, June 21 — just over three weeks after Joy’s wedding.

[Featured Image by Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram]