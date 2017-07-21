Angelina Jolie Reportedly Braless Shopping With Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Prioritizes Kids Amid Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie reportedly is establishing her priorities in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. And for the famous actress, who also has worn a director hat, that reportedly means putting her kids before work. Brad and Angelina share six kids, ranging in age from 15-year-old Maddox through 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The famous actress has been seen on various outings in recent months with one or more of the children, including a shopping expedition this month where she reportedly went braless and was referred to as one media outlet as a “hot mama.”

Hollywood Life told readers that following her split from Pitt, Jolie is taking some time away from the bright lights and dazzle of the film world to focus on her flock of kids.

“Don’t expect to see Angelina Jolie starring in any movies anytime soon…she’s taking a break from the big screen so she can take care of her six children!”

Although fans might long to see Angelina return to the big screen in 2017, an insider told Hollywood Life that Jolie recognizes what the kids have gone through in the wake of their parents’ split. And that’s reportedly made her establish her priorities, with her family coming first.

Allegedly putting all of her film projects and other types of professional work on hold, the actress is focusing on her children, according to the source.

Angelina has put all of her work and film projects on hold and is devoting herself to her family. She knows what a rough year her kids have been through, added the insider.

“Angelina feels like it is more important to be there for her children rather than chasing another film project.”

Summer also makes for the ideal time to put the kids first and work second, noted the source. Without the need to spend hours studying, the children are free to enjoy time bonding with their famous mother.

“It is also a priority for Angie to spend time with them while they are off school, so they know how much she loves them,” said the insider.

Whether they’re out shopping for clothes in upscale Southern California shops or waiting in line for a Disneyland rides, getting photographed seems to have become an inevitable way of life for Jolie and her kids. The actress reportedly has come to accept that, according to the source.

“Angelina doesn’t mind that photographers are catching the action too,” said the insider.

“She wants the world to know that she is a good mom first and a movie star second.”

Most recently, Jolie and her children have been seen on a variety of fun excursions. She and one of the twins, Vivienne, enjoyed a mom-and-me outing on July 15, after celebrating the twins’ ninth birthday at Disneyland on July 12.

In addition, on an outing this month in Los Angeles with three of her children, the 42-year-old actress took Vivienne, Zahara, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to a toy store, according to Ace Showbiz.

But it wasn’t the kids who got most of the attention from the media outlet, which concentrated on admiring Angelina.

“Angelina Jolie is a hot mama [with] her lean yet curvy body.”

Jolie reportedly went braless, providing viewers with what Ace Showbiz called “an eyeful of her ample assets as she ditched her bra.” The three kids and their mom reportedly were accompanied by two bodyguards and a woman, who was identified as a nanny.

As the Inquisitr reported, all three of the children adopted by Angelina (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) have also been adopted by Brad Pitt. Brad and Angelina welcomed their biological twins Knox and Vivienne as the last members of their flock, while Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ranks as Brad’s and Angelina’s first biological child.

Through the years, comparisons have been made between Shiloh and Pitt. As noted by the Inquisitr, Shiloh’s recent shorter hairstyle sparked unconfirmed transgender rumors, in part based on Jolie’s 2010 comment to Vanity Fair that Shiloh “likes to dress like a boy,” and Pitt’s comment to Oprah Winfrey two years previously that Shiloh wanted “to be called John.”

