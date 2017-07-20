‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Talks Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ & ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is telling all about her future on reality TV. ABC’s current leading lady is engaged and living life after appearing on both The Bachelor with Nick Viall and then headlining The Bachelorette. However, her reality TV days may not be behind her just yet.

Warning: Bachelorette spoilers below!

According to Radar Online, Rachel Lindsay recently opened up about doing more reality TV shows, and it seems that she’s not opposed to the idea. The Texas lawyer, who is a big fans of the Real Housewives franchise, was asked if she’d be interested in appearing on The Real Housewives of Dallas, but she immediately so no way. The Bachelorette says that the show is just too much of a privacy violation for her, and she doesn’t want people to see where she lives, what kind of car she drives, or who her friends are.

Meanwhile, while Rachel Lindsay did say she likely won’t appear on an upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, she couldn’t completely deny the fact that she does love to dance, and it would be an interesting prospect to compete on the show. The Bachelorette watched as her former boyfriend Nick Viall competed on the series, and says that she’s a “never say never” type of person, so there is always a possibility that she could pop up on the show in the future.

Street fashion in Copenhagen… ????: @theyearofelan #bachelornation #bachelorette #90sfashion #TLC A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

At the moment the Bachelorette star says that she’s completely focused on her new engagement, and she can’t wait for the season to be over so she and her winner can be out in the open and go public with their romance. Currently, Rachel is down to three men, Eric Bigger, Peter Kraus, and Bryan Abasolo, and spoilers are suggesting that Bryan is the man who will win Rachel’s final rose. However, fans will have to tune in as the next two weeks will be the most dramatic of all for Rachel and the guys.

What are your thoughts on Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay not ruling out more reality TV in the future? Which reality show would you most like to see her appear on?

