Recently, there were some rumors that Brock Lesnar had told the WWE he was not returning after WrestleMania 34 and was re-entering the USADA testing pool for a chance to make his return to the UFC. However, it turns out that those rumors were completely false.

When it comes to the rumors that Brock Lesnar was re-entering the USADA testing pool, UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky said those rumors were not true at all. Novitzky spoke to MMAJunkie about the rumors that Lesnar was working on a return to the UFC and said that not only is Lesnar not back in the testing pool, but he also never asked about it at all.

“(Brock Lesnar) is not currently enrolled in the USADA testing pool, nor has there been any inquiry on his part to do so.”

To emphasize this, Novitzky said the Brock Lesnar UFC return rumors had “zero truth” as well because he said Lesnar never had the meetings with UFC officials. The rumors originated on Pro Wrestling Sheet but the UFC has “emphatically” denied the reports. Even if Lesnar wanted to return, he has to finish his suspension for a pair of failed drug tests from last year before his fight with Mark Hunt.

There were also WWE rumors associated with Brock Lesnar as well. Just when people thought he had entered the USADA testing pool for a UFC return, the talk turned to his career with the WWE. Remember, the last time that Lesnar fought in the UFC he was still under a WWE contract. The new rumors indicate that he told the WWE he was not returning after WrestleMania 34.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter touched on these WWE rumors and said that they are also not true. According to the Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar’s contract has a “renewal option” in it, and the contract will automatically renew if neither side chooses to opt out.

At the moment, Brock Lesnar is signed through WrestleMania 34, where he is rumored to fight Roman Reigns. While the original rumors indicated that he will opt out, the Wrestling Observer reported that Brock has not said he is leaving and has not made a decision about his future in the WWE yet.

Obviously, the future of Brock Lesnar is a popular topic of discussion. However, according to the UFC, he has not made any inquiries about returning there, and according to backstage sources, he has not told the WWE that he plans to leave. Any other news is just speculation and false rumors at this time.

