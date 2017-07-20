Jana Duggar Confirms Jinger Duggar Vuolo Pregnancy? ‘Counting On’ Star Lets Secret Slip During Interview

Jana Duggar may have just spilled the beans on her sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s long-rumored pregnancy. And please note, we’re stressing the words “may have” here because she didn’t come right out and say her sister is pregnant, but she did let slip some information that points in that direction.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Jana gave an interview Monday night to Chew host Daphne Oz, and the subject of her sister and brother-in-law came up. Specifically, she was talking about the couple’s recent purchase of a four-bedroom home in Laredo, Texas. Clearly, the Vuolos are planning on putting some kids in those bedrooms — four bedrooms are a bit much for just two people — but when they will start putting those kids in there has been a big secret.

But during her interview, she let something slip.

“One [room] is, of course, the master bedroom, then we have Jeremy’s study. One’s a guest bedroom and another one is full of boxes and old furniture we need to get rid of. But it can be moved out. We’ll come back next time and we’re going to help them set up a nursery.”

There it is: the Vuolos are setting up a nursery.

A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Now, it bears noting that they could just be setting up the nursery for some future baby that has not yet been conceived.

But Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson points out a few interesting things.

For starters, the Vuolos have been married for nine months without reproducing; that’s an eternity in Duggar terms. Most Duggar women, or women who marry into the family, are pregnant within a few weeks of tying the knot. Having babies quickly, and having lots of them, is the entire Duggar “thing.”

For another thing, some cultures believe that building a nursery before a pregnancy is bad luck. Although whether the Duggar family hold to such quaint superstitions is anybody’s guess.

Throwback to that day I fell in love with my man @jeremy_vuolo on the mission field in Central America!???????????? #our1stphototogether A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

If Jinger is indeed pregnant, why hasn’t she announced it to the world? There’s a simple answer for that, says Johnson: Jinger is a character on a TV show, Counting On — a show that has plot lines and drama just like any other TV show. Revealing she’s pregnant now, in real life, would rob Counting On of a big, ratings-grabbing reveal. So she’s keeping it under wraps.

Or, you know, she’s not pregnant, and when (if) she gets pregnant is nobody’s business but her and her husband’s.

Do you think Jinger Duggar Vuolo is hiding a pregnancy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jinger Vuolo/Instagram]