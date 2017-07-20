Woman’s Bare Feet On Airplane’s Armrest Handles: Jessie Char’s Twitter Photo Gets 22,208 Likes And Counting

A photo from the Twitter account of Jessie Char is going viral and getting buzz across social media. Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb even commented about the viral pic on Thursday, July 20. The photo shows an unknown woman — or, at least her bare feet — stretched out from behind a seat and onto the armrest handles of the empty row of seats in front of her. Not only did the woman use the empty armrests as footstools of sorts, but Jessie claimed that after she snapped the photo of the offensive bare feet, the woman used her bare left foot to raise the window on the plane.

Initially, it wasn’t clear what airline Jessie was flying when she captured the photo and posted it to her Twitter account on Wednesday, July 19 at 1:15 a.m., but the Express says it was a JetBlue flight. Regardless, some of the responses on Char’s Twitter account prove that people are grossed out by the idea of the woman’s bare feet on the armrest handles of the airplane.

While Gifford commented on Today that no matter how nicely manicured a person’s feet might be, no one wants to see bare feet resting on an armrest, Kotb said that some people have a thing for feet.

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Kathie Lee complimented Hoda on her beautiful feet, and the conversation quickly turned from foot fetishes. However, many of the reactions to the photo above have folks hoping that the cleaning crew on the plane does a great job.

The photo is causing some people to liken the bare feet on a plane akin to a horror movie, like Snakes on a Plane. Folks are posting horrified reactions via GIFs and the like in the comments section, likening the anonymous barefooted woman’s actions to some sort of crime.

Could be worse. 4 years ago, I'm still scarred. pic.twitter.com/QoKmkn6aEY — Brittany Prime (@BLPrime) July 19, 2017

Others are enamored by Jessie’s humorous manner of writing, with Char joking that her flight was set in a nightmare, like the kind of stuff people would see in bad dreams, with a mysterious pair of feet appearing out of nowhere, as if they weren’t attached to a body. Yet, certain individuals could only wish for such an empty flight like the one Jessie apparently enjoyed, which had enough room to stretch out in.

This was mine… pic.twitter.com/7XQsyxKxO4 — Mark De Angelis (@DeAngelisMark) July 19, 2017

[Featured Image by Sergei Mishchenko/Shutterstock]