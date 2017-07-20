‘Dance Moms’ JoJo Siwa Fakes Serious Accident For Views, Fans Upset Over Prank

Since leaving Dance Moms, JoJo Siwa has been incredibly successful. The young star has just signed a deal with Nickelodeon, has a range of merchandise out at Walmart, and she even has a line of bows available at Claire’s, in addition to a new movie coming out.

JoJo Siwa has also been running a successful YouTube channel for quite a while now, and the star landed herself in hot water after she told a long story with her brother in which she said her dad was seriously injured from a car accident. At the end of the vlog, he popped up, and she admitted she had nothing to video for the day, so she decided to make up the story.

Fans of JoJo Siwa were immediately upset when they saw this, especially those who have lost loved ones to car accidents. After the fact, JoJo Siwa broke down in tears and told her fans she was really sorry that she and her brother had done the prank and that they had meant no harm by it.

According to JoJo Siwa, she wanted it to be fan fiction and stated that a YouTube video isn’t a YouTube video without some clickbait for the views.

The former Dance Moms star apologized for the video after she received serious backlash from fans, saying she just wanted the views for the day.

Aside from pranking people on YouTube, JoJo Siwa is working on her new music, as well as a new film that has been passed by Nickelodeon, Henry’s Danger. The film is a kid’s movie, and JoJo Siwa will play the sister to the lead in the film.

JoJo Siwa will also be traveling to the United Kingdom in order to attend SlimeFest Blackpool, where she will participate in fun and games with on stage with Nickelodeon.

The young star has also made it her lofty goal to end all bullying, which is one of the themes of her song, “Boomerang.” The hit song talks about bouncing back like a boomerang when people at school bully or act rude to you and the video featured fellow Dance Moms star, Kendall Vertes.

