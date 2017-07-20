‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shares Pregnancy Update, Jeremy Gets To Know Jackson In New Photo

Little People, Big World expectant stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have been busy on social media over the last few weeks. The Little People, Big World couple announced they were expecting five months ago, and fans of the long-running TLC reality TV series look forward to pregnancy news. Audrey Roloff doesn’t give detailed pregnancy updates very often, but she took to social media less than a month ago to give her followers a new baby bump photo, as well as a fairly in-depth update on the progress of her pregnancy.

Jeremy Roloff also took to his social media account recently to share a photo holding and “getting to know” his new baby nephew, Jackson Roloff, once again reminding Little People, Big World fans that Jackson will have a cousin soon.

Jeremy Roloff’s fraternal twin, Zach Roloff, and Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, announced three months before Jeremy and Audrey’s pregnancy announcement that they were expecting the first Roloff grandbaby. In November of 2016, Zach and Tori publicly shared that they were expecting their first child, and less than two months later, they announced that they were having a boy.

Zach and Tori’s baby, Jackson Kyle Roloff, was born on May 12 and suffers from the same type of dwarfism as father Zach. Audrey Roloff shared in April via her blog Auj Poj, that the second Roloff grandbaby would be a girl, and Jeremy shared a few weeks later that their baby girl would not likely suffer from dwarfism, which has been the premise behind Little People, Big World since it first aired on TLC in March of 2006.

In Touch Weekly shared a video in May explaining why Audrey and Jeremy’s baby girl probably won’t have dwarfism, and Audrey Roloff has really only shared two pregnancy updates via social media since then. On June 12, Audrey took to her personal Facebook account to share a baby bump photo and an update that she was at “28 weeks and some change,” and added that “this little girl will not stop moving!”

Less than a month ago, Audrey Roloff once again took to her personal Facebook account to share another baby bump photo with an update that their baby girl is healthy at 30 weeks and moves non-stop in “this bumpin belly.” Audrey went on to say that she “still can’t get over how miraculous pregnancy is” and let Little People, Big World fans know that her official due date is August 31.

Jackson Roloff will be over 3-months-old when Jeremy, 27, and Audrey Roloff, 26, welcome their baby girl into the world, and the newlywed couple often says that they “cannot wait” for baby Jackson to meet his cousin. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently moved back to the Portland, Oregon, area to be closer to their families, according to the Hollywood Gossip in an article that stated that before Audrey’s pregnancy they were content to be living over three hours away from the Roloff family farm.

Jeremy was reportedly hesitant to move back to Portland from Bend, Oregon, due to his parents’ recent divorce and new dating lives, but he also wanted their baby girl to grow up with Zach and Tori’s baby boy. Audrey Roloff shared via her personal Instagram account in May that Jeremy ultimately led them to “the decision to move back to Portland to be close to our families and the farm with baby girl on the way.”

Getting to know baby Jackson out by the campfire. Not long until he'll have a cousin! P..S. You HAVE TO watch my Instagram story. Big news in the Helvetia community involving a dump truck and train bridge!???? A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Isabell and Jackson ❤️ A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 18, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Jeremy Roloff has since reminded Little People, Big World fans more than once via social media that baby Jackson will be a cousin soon. Two days ago, Jeremy took to his personal Instagram account to share a new photo of himself holding his 2-month-old nephew with the caption that he’s “getting to know baby Jackson out by the campfire,” adding once again, “not long until he’ll have a cousin!”

Viewers of Little People, Big World watched Audrey go through her pregnancy during the last season that ended on June 27 with the birth of Zach and Tori’s baby. Little People, Big World is reportedly supposed to pick back up in September with a new season, according to Premiere Date, possibly with the birth of Jeremy and Audrey’s baby girl and more screen time for baby Jackson.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]