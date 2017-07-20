‘Married At First Sight’ Update: ‘MAFS’ Alum Michelle Reveals Details Behind Sharon And Nick’s Split

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia were recently taken aback after last season’s most promising couple, Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy, announced that they have officially called it quits. As the MAFS community reels from the news, details about the shocking breakup of one of the hit reality TV show’s most successful couples have been revealed by Sarah’s twin sister and fellow MAFS contestant Michelle Marsh.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the Married at First Sight alum revealed that her twin sister and Nick Furphy’s split was caused by a difference in the couple’s view of how relationships work. During the official announcement of their breakup, Sharon stated that she felt like something was wrong with her relationship with Nick.

According to Sharon, small signs such as a lack of intimacy in public affected her, and eventually, she realized that she was not in love anymore. This, of course, bothered viewers and avid fans of MAFS, since the couple seemed to be extremely passionate about each other when they were featured on the hit reality TV show.

According to Michelle, however, the differences between Sharon and Nick went far deeper than just a lack of intimacy in public. As stated by the former MAFS contestant, her twin sister felt that she gave too much in her relationship, but got too little in return. For one, Michelle stated that Sharon was actually ready to settle, but Nick did not seem to be on the same page.

“She’s ready to settle down and have kids. She’s not a partier, she’s very down to earth and is looking for someone who is compatible and wants all of those things as well. I’m just not sure if Nick was the right one for that.”

Sharon and Nick’s split has not been a bitter breakup, however. As stated in a report from the Daily Mail, the former couple still communicates on a consistent basis, and are generally in good terms with each other. Sharon has even teased that despite not being a couple anymore, she still wishes to have Nick in her life.

Nick and Sharon’s split has come as a surprise to many in the Married at First Sight community. The couple, after all, has proven to be among the most likable and most compatible pairs in recent years. Even after they were featured in the recent MAFS season, Sharon and Nick seemed to have maintained their passion for each other, posting sweet images of themselves on social media and appearing in interviews as a happy couple.

Since the split, Michelle stated that her sister had come back to Perth in order to focus on her business. The former MAFS contestant also said that overall, Sharon is “focusing on getting her life back together.”

[Featured Image by Sharon Marsh/Instagram]