Charlize Theron ‘Enjoyed’ Same-Sex Love Scene, Tipped As Next James Bond

Charlize Theron is getting candid about going nude and filming a sex scene with her female co-star Sofia Boutella in her latest movie Atomic Blonde as fans and celebrities alike campaign for her to become the first female James Bond.

Charlize was asked whether filming a sex scene with a man or a woman is easier in a new interview. Theron admitted that she found getting intimate with Sofia in Atomic Blonde to actually be a whole lot easier than filming the intimate moments with her male actors in the past.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the gender, but I think with Sofia it was really easy,” the actress admitted to Extra this week, citing that because they’re both dancers, it was easier for them to “choreograph” the scenes for the action movie.

“You have to choreograph those scenes quite a bit, otherwise they just becomes kind of silly,” she said of how awkward love scenes can be if they’re not properly planned beforehand. “With her, it was really easy just because she thinks like I think.”

Theron then revealed that they actually shot the entire intimate scene in just 45 minutes, which was much faster than some of her past experiences with men on camera.

“With guys, they tend to not be dancers, so it takes a little bit more work,” she said.

“I enjoy both — yes!” Theron continued of intimate moments in her films. “Doing a love scene with guys is different, but I enjoy both.”

Charlize previously opened up about her sex scene with her female co-star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, where she confessed that it was pretty “easy” for her to seduce Sofia.

“Seducing her? It was easy, she’s gorgeous!” Charlize said of getting intimate with Sofia on the big screen, admitting that Boutella was the only actress they even considered for the role in the movie, which she also co-produced.

“She was just great… there was something about her that was so genuinely innocent and yet incredibly strong,” Theron continued of Boutella, noting that the actress was “really perfect for the film.”

Theron then admitted that she wasn’t intimidated by going nude either, telling the outlet that “being naked is nothing” to her.

Charlize’s big confessions about her same-sex love scene with Sofia comes amid a huge campaign from fans for the actress to become the first female James Bond.

Hot on the heels of the announcement that BBC had cast Jodie Whittaker as the first-ever female Doctor Who, fans headed to social media to put Theron’s name forward to play the iconic British spy in the upcoming installment of the franchise amid much speculation over who will be the next reincarnation of 007.

Charlize’s Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Chris Hemsworth then threw his support behind the star amid the latest Bond speculation, to which Theron seemed pretty flattered by his confessions.

“Oh wow. That’s so insanely generous and nice,” Charlize told Entertainment Tonight when told by the outlet that Chris had made it clear that he wants her to take on Bond, a role that has never been played by a woman in the franchise’s history. “I don’t even know what to do with that. That’s really sweet.”

Hemsworth previously told W Magazine that he thinks his former co-star would be perfect for the role and called Charlize “smart as hell” and “physically able” to play the very demanding part.

What do you think of Charlize Theron’s candid confessions about her sex scene with her female co-star in Atomic Blonde? Do you think she could take on the role as the first ever female James Bond?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]