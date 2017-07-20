Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals ‘Teen Mom OG’ Salaries After Quitting Show

How much does the Teen Mom OG cast make for filming each season of the show?

Following a breakup during Teen Mom OG Season 6 and heated debate on Twitter months later, Simon Saran, the former boyfriend of Farrah Abraham, returned to social media where he disclosed tons of information regarding the show’s cast and producers.

After putting a couple of members of the show’s staff on blast, including producers Larry and Heather, Saran was asked how much MTV pays Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, for each season of the show.

“300k,” he replied on July 19.

Simon Saran went on to reveal that Farrah Abraham’s new show, Single AF, which will also air on MTV, is complete “bulls**t.” According to him, the network should have found better content and cast members. He even said they should can their producers.

Simon Saran went on to address the recent cease and desist letter he received from Farrah Abraham, in which she allegedly requested he stop speaking about her entirely. In his tweet, Saran said that Abraham accused him of stalking her when in reality, he’s moved on with someone new and she allegedly remains bitter about their situation.

“I’ve clearly moved,” he confirmed.

After wrapping filming on the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham appeared to be on the verge of getting back together and traveled to Jamaica for what appeared to be a very romantic trip. Then, after returning to The States, the on-again, off-again couple ventured to Las Vegas to celebrate one of their friend’s birthdays.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran embarked on a messy Twitter feud earlier this month, and during their spat, Saran claimed that Abraham had been unsuccessful during her journey to find love on Single AF.

Simon Saran then went public with another woman as Farrah Abraham continued to document her time with other men on Twitter and Instagram.

No word yet on if and when Teen Mom OG will return to MTV for a potential seventh season.

