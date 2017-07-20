Thirty-seven-year-old Reverie star Sarah Shahi – wife of Steve Howey – recruited her husband’s onscreen wife, Shanola Hampton, and the rest of his Shameless family in order to throw a surprise birthday party. Sarah revealed to PEOPLE that Shanola was her “sister wife.” She noted that Shanola assisted her in pulling together the Shameless end of Howey’s surprise party.

Sarah Shahi revealed she had spent months planning the surprise birthday party for her husband but desperately wanted to keep it a secret from him. Howey – known for his role as Kevin on Shameless– mentioned having a party for his 40th birthday party. Sarah asked her husband to provide her with a list of people he wanted to come, and she would “try to throw something together.” She told PEOPLE she played it off as if she was too busy with work to do anything major for his birthday. While Steve did try to get information out of the nannies of his three children and his onscreen wife, Shanola, he was never able to figure anything out prior to the party.

Shahi managed to get their whole family to come to town for her husband’s surprise party. She noted that the Shameless star was a little on the timid side, and large parties filled with people weren’t always his thing. Sarah, however, had high hopes he would enjoy his surprise party.

As far as THE venue was concerned, Steve’s wife decided to rent out a yacht for the party. This inspiration was drawn from the fact that the Shameless star grew up on a sailboat.

It appears as if Steve Howey – and the entire cast – were able to take a break from filming Season 8 long enough to celebrate his 40th birthday in style on the yacht his wife decided to rent.

Emma Kenney – known for her role as Debbie Gallagher on Shameless– even shared a picture of the entire Season 8 cast getting down and dirty in celebration of Howey’s birthday.

The questions fans had about this picture, however, were simple. What exactly is the Season 8 cast covered in? Does this dirty picture have something to do with Season 8?

All in all, it appears as if Steve Howey had a lovely 40th birthday party with his wife, Sarah Shahi, and his entire Shameless family.

