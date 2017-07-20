Briana DeJesus Will Reportedly Go Under The Knife For More Plastic Surgery After Welcoming Baby Girl

Briana DeJesus just gave birth to her baby girl earlier this month but already, the Teen Mom 2 star is planning to go under the knife for more plastic surgery.

Less than two years after the longtime reality underwent vaginal reconstructive surgery, a breast augmentation, and received butt implants, a new report claims DeJesus has announced that she is preparing to get a few additional nips and tucks.

On July 20, Radar Online revealed that Briana DeJesus had shared a text message exchange between herself and her plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Salzhauer aka Dr. Miami, which revealed that parts of her body had once again fallen out of place.

Although Dr. Salzhauer told Radar Online that undergoing a second labiaplasty wasn’t exactly a common practice, it also wasn’t completely uncommon. That said, it wasn’t revealed exactly which procedures Briana DeJesus was hoping for and, as the doctor explained, he has to wait at least six months before he can operate on the reality star again.

Years ago, Briana DeJesus was open with her decision to go under the knife for a new body and according to Dr. Salzhauer, she received all three of her previous procedures at once and embarked on a two-week healing process after the procedures were complete.

Briana DeJesus welcomed her second child, daughter Stella Star, earlier this month and is also mom to five-year-old daughter Nova from her previous relationship with Devoin Austin.

As fans saw on Monday night’s Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus became pregnant with the baby of a man named Luis at the end of last year after a very short time and soon, fans will watch as she learns he is reportedly cheating on her with another woman.

While it appears clear that Briana DeJesus and Luis are no longer together, fans will have to wait and see exactly how their relationship plays out on the remaining episodes of the season.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Briana DeJesus/Instagram]