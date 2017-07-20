Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Jamie Foxx To Allegedly Spend $500,000 On Disneyland Date Night To Win Her Back

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship is apparently going through a tough time after it was revealed that the 49-year-old actor had been seen flirting with another woman. The Django Unchained actor is trying to win The Kennedys actress back again with a big surprise date.

The Collateral actor is allegedly trying to rent out the entire Disneyland Resort for a special date night for Dawson’s Creek actress. The 38-year-old actress apparently got upset after finding out that Foxx was behaving like a “frat boy.” He is hoping that Disneyland date will fix things between him and Holmes, InTouch Weekly reported. The report claims that Foxx was on his worst behavior and got caught flirting with another woman during the Fourth of July celebration.

Foxx is reportedly trying his best to let Holmes know that he is committed to her and will seemingly spend $50o,000 to rent Disneyland. However, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never officially confirmed that the two are dating. The couple is discreet about their relationship, and no official comments have been released regarding the Disneyland date night.

It is reported that Holmes and Foxx became friends during the shooting of Collateral with the actress’s ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The popular TomKat duo was dating at that time and married in November 2006. Their marriage came to an end in July 2012, after the couple reported irreconcilable differences.

The Dawson’s Creek actress received sole custody of daughter Suri Cruise. She reportedly had fears for Suri concerning the Church of Scientology and Tom Cruise’s dedication to the controversial religion. The Kennedys actress even shifted to the Catholic Church from the Church of Scientology after finalizing her quick divorce from Cruise.

It is said that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have kept their relationship a secret because of the agreement during the divorce, which stated that the actress could not officially date anyone for five years after the divorce from Tom.

“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce. She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri.”

Holmes and Foxx fueled the headlines when they appeared not-so-secretly on a date exactly on TomKat’s five-year divorce anniversary. The couple has been reportedly dating since 2013 and were photographed less than a mile from each other. They were first spotted together during an event of the 4th Annual Apollo of the Hamptons Benefit.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort/Getty Images]