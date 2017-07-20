‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shawn & Belle Return, Recast Ciara And Claire Square Off

Days of our Lives spoilers are revealing that even more characters are returning to Salem. As many DOOL fans know, the return of characters like Bonnie Lockhart, Will Horton, Sami Brady, and more have already been announced, and now there is more cause for celebration because Shawn and Belle are returning as well.

According to Soap Hub, the characters of Shawn Brady and Belle Black left Salem a few months ago when Belle took a job in Hong Kong. However, they left their daughter, Claire, behind in Salem to be looked after by her grandparents, John, Marlena, and Hope. Claire is a college student who could probably use her mom at the moment as she’s dealing with a sad break up with Theo Carver.

However, Shawn and Belle are set to make their return, and they’ll be home just in time for the holidays. They’ll also likely be bringing Shawn’s little sister, Ciara Brady, with them. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Ciara left Salem after some drama with Claire and Theo and went to stay with Shawn and Belle for an extended visit. However, the character will have to be recast when she returns to Salem as actress Vivian Jovanni has left the role.

When Claire and Ciara are reunited, there will likely be a lot of unresolved issues they’ll need to discuss. Both girls are in love with Theo Carver and have done some shady things to each other in the past. Either the girls will forgive and forget, or they’ll start a bitter feud that may just rival that of Sami and Carrie’s back in the day.

Meanwhile, the big news of Shawn and Belle’s Days of our Lives return was revealed when actor Galen Gering, who plays Rafe on DOOL, posted a photo of an upcoming script. In the script, it’s also revealed that around New Year’s Eve, Theo will be in the hospital for some reason, and Rafe will have his very own office. Could a promotion be in the works for Detective Hernandez?

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Are you excited to see Shawn and Belle back in Salem?

