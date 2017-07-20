Ryan Seacrest Announces His Return To Host ‘American Idol’, How Will This Affect His Other Hosting Duties?

If there was any doubt that Ryan Seacrest would be returning to the American Idol stage, you can put them all to rest. The man of all trades has just made it official that he will once again be playing host on the reboot of the singing competition that made him quite famous.

Seacrest announced the exciting news while sitting beside Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday morning. The news may not come as a complete shock to those who couldn’t see any other person up there on the stage comforting those who didn’t make the cut, and celebrating with those singers who did. Even his morning co-host told him that he is the heart and soul of American Idol.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the negotiations between the 42-year-old host and ABC have been going on for about three months. The deal was finally finalized and the news is now spreading on his return to his old stomping grounds.

While he and Kelly Ripa were discussing the return to American Idol, Ryan explained that it is like having a 15-year relationship, and then for some unknown reason, you break up. Then all of a sudden you get back together. That is how he feels about returning to the show next year.

He also told the audience on how his first audition went before he was chosen to be the host 15 years ago. He said that they gave them different scenarios and they would only have 90 seconds to have their say before commercial. The scenario that he gave as an example was that of a singer who has just auditioned and they have also just lost their mother. The judges have just finished criticizing them on their singing and now the potential host is expected to ease into a commercial. They had to stand there and improvise before they went to commercial break.

Ryan Seacrest was obviously exactly who they wanted for the job, and the rest is history. However, this time there was no audition. He just had to finagle the deal and sign on the dotted line.

How will this affect his hosting duties with Kelly Ripa? It shouldn’t, really. American Idol will be live on Sunday nights in Los Angeles, so he will be taking an overnight flight to his second home in New York in time to sit beside Ripa on Monday morning. After that, he will do his radio show as well.

American Idol fans will not only get to hear all about the previous night’s festivities straight from Ryan Seacrest, but they will also be able to see the booted contestant who will be dropping in to chat with Kelly and Ryan on their morning show.

The American Idol reboot is expected to begin spring of 2018. Katy Perry has signed on to be a judge making her the first, and the only one so far, that has been announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, auditions to be a contestant will begin in August.

Are you happy that Ryan Seacrest is on board the American Idol train?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]