Jenelle Evans And David Eason Face Domestic Violence Rumors After Home Is Seen On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were seen fighting with one another on the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 and a short time later, a report pointed out a suspicious detail of her home.

According to the report, which was shared by Celebuzz on July 19, fans noticed a hole in one of Jenelle Evans’ doors during the Season 8 premiere on Monday night.

As the outlet revealed, Teen Mom Talk was first to point out a screenshot shared on Reddit, which featured a white door that appeared to have been made by a punch.

“It seems that high tensions may have led to this couple taking out their anger through violence instead of with words, and fans are concerned about their safety,” Teen Mom Talk revealed to readers on July 18.

The outlet went on to reveal that while it is impossible to know for sure what the hole came from, many fans are convinced that it came from either Jenelle Evans or her soon-to-be-husband. One person even pointed out that the hole appeared to be around Eason’s punching height and asked how people could live in such turmoil.

Others suggested that the hole may have been the result of someone opening the door onto something and noted that Eason’s fist would have likely gone right through it.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been dating since 2015 and share one child together, daughter Ensley. As fans will recall, Evans gave birth to Ensley on January 24, 2017, and became engaged to Eason weeks later. Since then, they’ve been planning for their upcoming September 23 wedding.

In addition to her daughter Ensley, Jenelle Evans is also mom to seven-year-old Jace, from her past relationship with Andrew Lewis, and to three-year-old Kaiser, from her past relationship with Nathan Griffith. However, as fans likely know, Evans hasn’t had custody of Jace for the past several years and recently lost her request for full custody during a court date with her mother this past May.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

