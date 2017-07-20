Justin Bieber Steps Out Shirtless With Special Hillsong Church Gal Pal To Celebrate ‘Despacito’ Success

Justin Bieber, prince of pop, has also become the prince of going shirtless. Celebrating the success of “Despacito,” Bieber was recently seen enjoying a day out with a special gal pal. With the summer sun warming his shoulders, Bieber flaunted his newest tattoos as he spent some time relaxing.

The Bieb’s celebratory afternoon with his lady friend took place on Wednesday afternoon in Beverly Hills, according to the Daily Mail‘s description of the sighting.

“A high-spirited Justin Bieber stepped out in Beverly Hills, shortly after hit single ‘Despacito’ was named most streamed song of all time.”

Justin, known for adding vocals to and re-mixing the track by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yanke, stayed true to Southern California’s unwritten casual chic style guidelines by choosing to go shirtless. His lunch date took place at a local restaurant, Sugarfish Sushi. For onlookers, the advantage of Bieber’s shirtless decision was a view of his constantly growing collection of tattoos.

In addition to his tattoos, the “Sorry” singer sported red shorts, matching socks, and what appeared to be a cross between loafers and flip-flops. The Canadian pop music superstar took time to acknowledge those watching him before entering the popular Japanese restaurant.

In addition to its reputation for casual chic styles, Southern California is known for its residents’ passion for autos. If you are what you drive, then Justin made his statement by driving to the hot spot Japanese eatery in his famed Mercedes G-Wagon.

The Daily Mail initially referred to his friend as a “mystery lady” on Twitter before identifying her.

The Daily Mail noted that Bieber wasn’t alone as he celebrated his day out. Joining the Biebs was Hillsong Church member Laura Lentz. Justin reportedly was in “high spirits” as he chatted with Laura.

He later pulled on a white T-shirt, along with making funny faces as he talked with Lentz, who is the wife of Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz.

The Biebs is known for his Christian faith. Earlier this month, Justin headed to Sydney, where he attended a Hillsong Conference among what the Daily Mail referred to as “like-minded Christians.”

The 23-year-old Canadian pop superstar reportedly hyped up the crowd as they copied his moves by outstretching their arms to the sky. Although Bieber initially wore a green-hooded sweatshirt at the conference, he subsequently removed it to show that he was sporting a T-shirt with a slogan printed across it.

“The Truth Shall Set You Free.”

Bieber reportedly looked to be in “high spirits,” encouraging the congregation to follow his movements, including punching into the air to the sound of as Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” followed by a two-handed praise movement.

The pop of prince also has shared his prayer time on Instagram.

Although the announcer at the conference asked those attending to focus on being present rather than taking photos of Justin, some couldn’t resist, holding up their phones and cameras with one hand to capture the moment while they participated with the other hand.

Justin also was spotted with his friend and pastor and friend Carl Lentz on a balcony, viewing others. At one point, he jumped up and down with enthusiasm, making a peace symbol for the crowd and raising up his hands during some of the songs.

The visit marked Bieber’s third Australian visit for a Hillsong Church event. His pastor and friend Carl denied that the Biebs’ voyage was motivated by finances.

“No, we don’t pay him to attend. This is a volunteer thing. He comes on his own.”

The famous pastor and friend of the pop superstar also emphasized his belief in Justin’s faith.

“I think that Justin is a good Christian. I don’t think his problems are behind him, but we all have to deal with other stuff to come… His relationship with Jesus is changing his life daily,” said Carl.

