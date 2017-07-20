‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion: Why Ronnie Magro Won’t Reunite With Snooki And The Gang

The Jersey Shore cast are set to reunite for a very special reunion episode set to air this August, but don’t expect original cast member Ronnie Magro to make an appearance.

Though Ronnie was a big part of the show when it was first began in 2009 – largely due to his rocky romance with co-star Sammie “Sweetheart” Giancola – it’s now being revealed that he will not be reuniting with the gang when the big reunion show hits screens later this year.

Deena Cortese, who joined the reality show during Season 3, explained that Ronnie did not film with the cast when they shot scenes for the reunion last month and isn’t currently in contact with his former co-stars apart from Vinny Guadagnino.

“I believe he was in L.A., so I’m not sure what he was doing,” Deena told Us Weekly of Ronnie’s absence after the reality star spent time on the west coast and away from the shore of New Jersey while filming for the most recent series of E!’s dating show Famously Single.

“I haven’t really spoken to him,” she continued. “We just all haven’t spoken to him. I think Vinny’s the only one that really talks to him.”

The former Jersey Shore star then admitted that she’s not even sure if Magro was invited to be a part of the reunion special that’s bringing almost all of the show’s main stars back together.

“Right now we’re in a group chat with me, Pauly [DelVecchio], Vinny, Mike [Sorrentino], Nicole [Polizzi], Jenni [Farley] and Sam [Giancola],” she said of how she stays in contact with her former co-stars, but noted that Ronnie is not in their group chat.

But while Ronnie is yet to film scenes with the cast, meaning it’s pretty unlikely he’ll be featured in the reunion special, Deena also told the outlet that they would still like him to take part in some way.

“We’re all talking about it,” she said, seemingly denying that bad blood with his former co-stars could be the reason Magro is not featured in the reunion special. “We’re all trying to figure out ways to make it happen.”

Deena then went on to shoot down speculation that Ronnie may not have been asked to join the show because of his former relationship with Sammie, who is already confirmed to have filmed scenes for the reunion.

Instead, Cortese admitted that Sammie is “doing great” right now and added, “I don’t think his presence would bother her at all.”

Mike, a.k.a. The Situation, confirmed that the cast were filming for a reunion last week and told Entertainment Tonight that the gang is “just so excited to be working together again” five years after the show was cancelled by MTV. He did not, however, mention Ronnie’s absence.

TMZ also confirmed the news, but claimed that the crazy antics fans saw on Jersey Shore won’t be what they’re getting this time around.

The site reported that the reunion is actually a documentary-style feature that will see the cast sit down to discuss “the impact of the reality show on their lives, and where they are now.”

The outlet also alleged that the Jersey Shore reunion show will air sometime in August.

What do you think of Ronnie Magro not being a part of the big Jersey Shore reunion show?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]