Ben Affleck Allegedly Want Baby With Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Soon – Jennifer Garner’s ‘Biggest Nightmare’

Ben Affleck is allegedly talking about having a baby with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus soon. The stories of Affleck and the SNL producer’s romance and baby news is not going down well with Jennifer Garner.

The Batman vs Superman actor and Shookus’ romance has recently been in the news and it is reported by In Touch Weekly recently that the duo is already considering trying for a baby. The report further claims that the baby news might seem a bit hasty on the part of Affleck and Shookus but the couple has reportedly been dating since 2012.

It is reported that the SNL producer has apparently been waiting for the Argo director to file for legal divorce papers. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck filed for divorce in April 2017. The insider added that Shookus and Ben Affleck are ready to start their own family.

Ben Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner – Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five. The source added that the Pearl Harbor actress is allegedly concerned and “understandably stressed.” According to reports, Garner does not want her three kids to see their father, Ben Affleck, with his new girlfriend, especially once she gets pregnant, as it will apparently add “a lot of drama” in their lives.

The report further added that Garner and Affleck’s friends are also reportedly not happy about his relationship with the television producer and think that he is “completely out of touch with reality.” Garner has allegedly asked Affleck to slow down his relationship, as he has already humiliated her. The report further claims that Jennifer Garner is ready to take serious action against her ex-husband.

“This [Affleck and Shookus’ baby] is going to be her biggest nightmare. She’s angry, and she has very good reason to be. She’s never been the type who’s about getting retribution, but Ben’s insensitive actions have changed her. She’s told friends that she wants to take Ben to the cleaners. She hates him for humiliating her, but especially for [what he’s doing] to their kids. It’s payback time.”

However, it is to be noted that Jennifer Garner has not officially stated any distress over Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’ romance. In addition, Affleck and Shookus have not yet released any official statement regarding their relationship and their future together.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old producer and the 44-year-old actor were recently spotted in Los Angeles enjoying a pizza date night. According to Us Weekly, the Batman vs Superman actor is happy to have another shot at love since separating from Garner. The duo really likes to hang out together.

“Lindsay is an incredibly intelligent woman. They have really good conversations and just like hanging out with other. Ben’s really enjoying Lindsay’s company.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos]