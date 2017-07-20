Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spotted House Hunting: Marriage And Babies Next?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seemingly taking their relationship to the next level. The couple, who have been dating since 2016, were spotted house hunting together in Bel-Air, and fans are speculating that the two are ready to move in together.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship is heating up. The pair are rumored to be looking for a house to buy together and hopefully raise their future family in. Khloe and Tristan have made no secret of the fact that they want to have children together, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has even revealed that Thompson wants to have multiple children in the future.

Khloe Kardashian is the only one of her Kardashian siblings without a child, and she has loved playing the role of doting aunt to all of her nieces and nephews, Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, and Dream. However, the reality star is seemingly set on building a family of her own, and she reportedly wants to do it with Tristan Thompson. The couple has already dodged baby and engagement rumors, but it looks like they are headed in that direction, and soon.

Meanwhile, an insider reveals that Tristan absolutely loves the fact that Khloe is a bit older than he is. Thompson allegedly believes that Kardashian has her life together and is very mature. In addition, the source adds that Khloe and Tristan have a very solid relationship. The couple enjoys spending time together and has a lot in common, such as their love for working out. The insider adds that they also rarely argue and that the two are a very good match for one another.

Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Currently, Tristan Thompson is in the offseason of the NBA year, and he’ll be returning to Cleveland to play alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving when the 2017-2018 season begins this fall. Last season, Khloe Kardashian was a staple at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, and fans are fully expecting to see her in “The Land” this season as well.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

What are your thoughts on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson house hunting together? Do you think an engagement and pregnancy are close behind?

[Featured Image by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]