‘Narcos’ Season 3 Official Release Date And Teaser Trailer Released By Netflix

Season 3 of Narcos will follow the succession of the Cali Cartel after Pablo Escobar’s death. Netflix will release all the episodes of the upcoming season on September 1. We will discuss the new plot and key changes in the upcoming third season.

In the trailer, Pedro Pascal, who plays Javier Pena, replaces Boyd Holbrook’s Steve Murphy as the narrator of Season 3. Pena describes the Cali Cartel as the biggest drug organization in history and narrates that it was just as violent as Pablo’s Medellin cartel that it succeeds.

Although the first two seasons focused on the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, the creators of the series always planned on moving beyond Pablo’s reign as a drug kingpin. Season 3 of Narcos will be more exciting for fans of the series because most people have never heard of the Cali Cartel; therefore it will have the element of surprise missing in the first two seasons for most.

Unlike Pablo Escobar’s one-man operation, the Cali Cartel was run by four bosses: the Rodriguez brothers Gilberto portrayed by Damian Alcazar and Francisco Denis as Miguel, Alberto Ammann as Pacho Herrera and Chepe played by Pepe Rapazote. All four of them play key roles in running the drug empire, which was much more involved in politics than Pablo’s Medellin Cartel.

Boyd Holbrooks’ Steve Murphy will not be returning in Narcos Season 3. The teaser trailer, which you can watch above, shows Javier Pena with two other DEA agents Chris Fesitl played by Michael Stahl-David and Daniel Van Ness (Matt Whelan) as his two partners in the upcoming season.

As with Escobar, the DEA will work with the Colombian government as they try to take down the Cali Cartel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two DEA agents in the upcoming season are real, just as Javier Pena and Steve Murphy were based on real people. However, Javier Pena was not involved in bringing down the Cali Cartel and the Narcos creators are using their creative license to write in the character.

It is unclear whether the Cali Cartel will be covered in one season or two but Narcos has already been renewed for Season 4 and the creators have teased a Mexican cartel plot in the future.

