Gwen Stefani Sons Reportedly Want Mom To Wed Blake Shelton: Why Fans Think Her Ex Gavin Rossdale Is Upset

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been sparking rumors of wedding plans ever since they went public with their romance. And with Gwen and the three sons that she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, recently joining Blake for vacations and holidays, those wedding rumors are getting stronger. Stefani’s little boys even have been dressing to resemble Shelton. All these signals have gotten fans speculating that Gavin Rossdale has reasons to feel upset by the situation, with some noting that Gavin’s sons seem to view Blake as great “father material” and may wish that their mom would make it permanent by tying the knot.

Making it clear that Blake has become their idol, Gwen’s and Gavin’s boys have started to dress just like Shelton, pointed out Us Weekly.

“They’re country boys now! Gwen Stefani’s…little ones dressed just like the ‘Came Here to Forget’ crooner!”

The 47-year-old No Doubt frontwoman hasn’t hesitated to show the fun times that she and Blake, 41, have given Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. She’s documented all their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram, and the social media videos and photos show just how Gwen’s sons are borrowing their style cues from Shelton.

Kingston has demonstrated his appreciation for Blake’s down-home country style by sporting a plaid button-down shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots. For Zuma, Shelton’s camouflage hunting shirt and wayfarer sunglasses have become the perfect styles to copy. And as for the youngest? Little Apollo proudly sported his just-like-Blake camo shorts.

#goodtimes❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Turning to Instagram, Stefani shared some of the fun that her sons enjoyed with her boyfriend. And even though Shelton hasn’t popped the question or put a ring on Gwen’s fingers, some fans still viewed the photos as images of a family.

“Beautiful family❤️ Sooo happy for you and @blakeshelton.”

However, while Stefani’s followers admired the photos, WBWN pointed out that the “big leap” taken by Shelton with Gwen’s son in the photo is sparking new speculation from fans about exactly when the lovebirds will take another kind of big leap and march down the wedding aisle.

But while a summer wedding might sound romantic, this is a busy time for Blake. While Stefani and her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo are relaxing with the country crooner, Shelton currently is dividing his time between filming for the next season of The Voice and being on the road again for his “Doing It To Country Songs” Tour.

The time that Blake has devoted to Gwen and her sons, however, along with those images of the little boys dressing to look just like the country crooner, has caused fans to speculate that the youngsters see Shelton as “good father material,” pointed out the International Business Times.

Gwen’s Snapchat of the little boys dressing like Blake caused reactions ranging from speculation about how the kids’ father, Gavin Rossdale, feels to praise for the possibilities of Shelton becoming a dad.

“They’re adorable but somewhere, Gavin Rossdale is dying inside.”

One fan referred to the rumors that Gavin cheating with the family nanny was what caused Stefani to divorce him.

“Gavin should have stayed away from the nanny.. not cool,” tweeted the fan.

However, the commentator also pointed out that the photo showing Rossdale’s and Stefani’s sons beaming with Blake and dressed just like the country crooner probably was painful for Gavin to view.

“I am sure this pic hurts [Rossdale] though,” added the Twitter user.

Several noted how happy the boys and Shelton appeared. Do the boys wish that their mom would make it official and tie the knot with her boyfriend? One follower hinted that the youngsters already view the country music superstar as a dad.

“Blake is good Father material.”

Others noted that both the country crooner and Gwen’s sons were “just beaming” in the photos, with Stefani earning praise from her fans for sharing those “good times” on Snapchat.

“I just watched all of this on your Snapchat. You & Blake & the kids are just so sweet together and to see Blake & your youngest son together brought tears to my eyes,” wrote one.

Reflecting on past photos of Gwen’s children, others noted how much happier Stefani’s sons appeared, while expressing appreciation for the joy evidenced by Shelton as well.

“It’s the happiest I’ve seen Zuma in pics. You have wonderful children and BLAKEEE! You deserve the best! And now you have it!” gushed one fan.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG]