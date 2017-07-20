Kim Kardashian Net Worth: She’s Named As A Top-Earning TV Celebrity By Forbes

Kim Kardashian has landed on Forbes magazine’s list of the 10 Top-Earning Television Celebrities.

According to a new report, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of two has landed in the eighth spot of the list after raking in nearly $50 million and is the youngest person on the list.

On July 19, the Daily Mail shared news of Kim Kardashian’s accomplishment, revealing that the $45.5 million she’s made in the past year has landed her just above America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, who made $43.5 million.

As for the people ahead of Kim Kardashian, Dr. Phil McGraw nabbed the top spot with an annual income of $79 million while Ellen Degeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Gordon Ramsay, Ryan Seacrest, Louis C.K., Judge Judy Sheindlin followed, in that order. As for the 10th spot, that went to talk show host Steve Harvey, who earned an impressive $42.5 million.

As the Daily Mail explained, Forbes magazine’s annual earnings tally includes income from a number of sources, including television producing, non-TV performances, endorsements and merchandising.

Kim Kardashian was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine last year after being ranked at number 47 on the overall Celebrity Rich List.

Kim Kardashian has been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for 13 seasons and will soon begin production on the series’ upcoming Season 14. She’s also appeared on a couple of spinoffs, including Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

Kim Kardashian and her family, including sister Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have become one of the most recognizable families in television history in recent years and soon, Kylie Jenner will be moving on to her own show.

Earlier this year, as the rest of the family was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, Jenner began filming Life of Kylie, which premieres next month on the E! Network.

In addition to her busy career, Kim Kardashian also has a husband, Kanye West, and two kids, four-yeaar-old North West and one-year-old Saint West, to tend to.

