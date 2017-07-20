’16 and Pregnant’ Update: Nikkole Paulun Gets Protection Order Against Josh, Shares Harrowing Tale Of Abuse

Nikkole Paulun of MTV’s hit reality TV series 16 and Pregnant has filed a protection order against her ex-boyfriend Josh Drummonds, who was recently arrested in Texas on charges of assault. In a recent post on her personal Instagram account, Nikkole revealed to her social media followers that while it took some time, she had taken a significant step towards leaving her infamously abusive relationship for good.

The 16 and Pregnant star stated on her Instagram Stories post that the decision to file for a protection order against Josh was a difficult decision. According to the former teen mom, however, the protection order, which could be viewed here, was a necessary step towards ensuring her children’s safety. After all, as recently shared by Nikkole, her ex-boyfriend has been on a violent tailspin recently.

In another recent Instagram post, Nikkole shared a harrowing tale involving her recent experience with the father of her first child, including screenshots of her ex-boyfriend cutting himself in front of the camera. As stated by the 16 and Pregnant star, Josh had been extremely abusive and unstable recently, going so far as to break into her house and attempt suicide, to force her into letting him back into her life.

While Nikkole’s Instagram update narrating Josh’s abuse has been deleted from the social media platform (possibly due to its graphic nature), online publication Starcasm has managed to get a transcription of the post. Needless to say, Nikkole’s tale is one intense, disturbing read. Here are a few excerpts from the 16 and Pregnant star’s extensive and now-deleted post.

I don't think anyone realizes how hard it is to catch all 3 of us smiling at the same time ha! I love my babies so much! Everything I do is for them! ❤️ A post shared by Nikkole Paulun (@nikkolemtv) on Nov 11, 2015 at 3:05pm PST

“After months of failed rehab attempts, things & money being stolen, bill money being spent, & being threatened, I said goodbye. The next time he left, I just locked the doors. I didn’t call to ask where he was or if he was okay, he wouldn’t have answered anyway… not until he was done getting high at least.” “Things only got worse for me though. On night 2 of him showing up & knocking on my door and me not answering, he threw a giant rock through my living room window and climbed in. I was terrified and dialed 911 and set my phone in my pocket. I acted like everything was okay to protect myself. The cops showed up & you know what they did? Nothing. They told me ‘He lives here, you can’t get into trouble for breaking into your own home.’ I cried so hard that night. I felt so hopeless. I thought I would never get out of this hell that I’m living in.” “A week later, with nowhere to go, he was offered a new life in Texas. (Again, thank you, God). The leaving process was ugly, but it happened. He left. I kept in touch and told him I hope he gets a fresh start. A month or so in, he FaceTimed me and told me he was killing himself if I didn’t let him come home & proceeded to cut his arm on FaceTime with me (I screenshotted to show his family how serious everything was).”

Needless to say, Nikkole’s post about her recent experience with her ex-boyfriend has been met with much shock from the Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant online community. In online forums such as Reddit, many users remarked that Josh Drummonds has always been quite abusive, mentally unstable, and downright frightening when he was featured on 16 and Pregnant.

If any, Nikkole’s decision to finally file for a protection order against the father of her first child seems to be a step in the right direction for the 16 and Pregnant star. Over the years, Nikkole has rebranded herself on social media as a dedicated, albeit struggling mother. With this in mind, a protection order against her unstable, abusive ex-boyfriend is definitely something that must be done to ensure her children’s protection.

[Featured Image by MTV]