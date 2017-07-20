Red West, Elvis Presley’s Boyhood Bestie And Longtime Co-Star, Dies: ‘Memphis Mafia’ Founding Member Was 81

Red West, childhood friend and frequent movie co-star of Elvis Presley, has died at age 81. West, who appeared in 18 of Elvis Presley’s movies, suffered an aortic aneurysm and died at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis just a few weeks before the 40th anniversary of The King’s death, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Red West was in Elvis Presley’s inner circle since high school and was a founding member of the singer’s “Memphis Mafia,” the group that had surrounded Elvis after his discharge from the Army in 1960. Red appeared in a long list of Elvis’s movies during the singer’s big screen heyday in the 1960s. In addition, West had roles in the Patrick Swayze hit Road House, as well as TV shows The Wild Wild West and Black Sheep Squadron, where he was a regular as Sgt. Andy Micklin.

Red West first met Elvis Presley when both were students at Humes High School in Memphis. In a 2008 interview, he talked about his early encounters with the future superstar, whom he once saved from some bathroom bullies who were about to cut his long hair against his will. Red said Elvis was a target for bullies due to his ducktail and loud clothes.

Red West, longtime and sometimes critical friend and bodyguard of Elvis Presley, died Tuesday night. He was 80. https://t.co/M7upP4IytU — Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) July 19, 2017

As Presley’s career took off, he took Red West with him. According to THR, Red served as Elvis’ driver and then worked as one of his bodyguards for many years. The two pals also teamed up onscreen for 18 movies including Blue Hawaii (1961), Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962), It Happened at the World’s Fair (1963), Viva Las Vegas (1964), and Live a Little, Love a Little (1968). West revealed that the movie scenes were a reprieve for the Memphis Mafia members.

“The tours and the personal appearances we were on guard, but in the movies, we were doing the movies with him,” he said.

“I was in every fight scene, either doubling him or fighting with him or doubling for somebody else. That was fun, we didn’t worry about anything then, maybe to and from the studio, but not too much. We were all involved in the movies and having a ball.”

In addition, Red was a songwriter who helped pen some of his pal’s most beloved songs, including “Separate Ways” and “If You Talk in Your Sleep.”

Red West, actor, songwriter and longtime Elvis Presley confidant, dies at 81 https://t.co/sbXHAeZFcs pic.twitter.com/tUIA7axQgm — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 20, 2017

Red West and two other members of the”Memphis Mafia,” Sonny West and David Hebler, were ultimately fired by Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley, in 1976. The trio went on to write a controversial tell-all about The King’s downward spiral, titled, Elvis: What Happened? The book was released two weeks before Elvis’ death on Aug. 16, 1977.

West later told the Los Angeles Times he did not write the tell-all out of spite, but Presley’s sudden death two weeks later put a tragic spin on the book.

“The whole point of the book was to embarrass (Elvis), to try to make him come to his senses,” West said.

“When we wrote it, he was here to defend himself. Then suddenly, he wasn’t.”

While West said he had no regrets about writing the book, he would “always” regret that Elvis died before he could help him.

“The thing is, the Elvis I knew in high school, and 15 years into his singing and acting careers, wasn’t the same Elvis I knew at the end. So I did what I did,” West said.

“It was my way of trying to help him, but, I don’t know–if Elvis had lived–if it (the book) would have made any difference. Because he was pretty far gone.”

The book marked the end of Red West’s relationships with some members of the “Memphis Mafia” as well as Elvis’ manager, Col. Tom Parker, and ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

Red West is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pat, who was one of Elvis Presley’s secretaries, and sons John and Brent.

