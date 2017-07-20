‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: As Sonny Lies Dying From Gunshot Wound, Carly Goes Off The Deep End

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that the unending trials and tribulations of Carly (Laura Wright) and her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard), will continue and deepen. Following a confrontation, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will shoot Sonny and he will be rushed to General Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be kidnapped and held hostage on the July 27 episode of the show. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital sources suggest that Garvey (Rick Ravanello) would be the kidnapper.

However, Carly will have a hand in saving Liz, albeit only by a fortuitous coincidence of location. And no sooner had she helped to rescue Liz from her captor than she confronted the personal tragedy of Sonny lying with his life in danger on hospital bed.

General Hospital spoilers tease that the stress will be more than Carly can bear and she will suffer an emotional meltdown. Her reaction to the crisis is understandable in the context of the trying times that she and her husband Sonny have been through lately. The sight of her husband dying on hospital bed from a bullet fired by Sam will be nearly enough to unhinge her.

However, “CarSon” fans will tend to be optimistic about Sonny’s survival prospects. They will have faith that Sonny, who has a reputation of being a resilient fighter, will pull through his toughest challenge ever.

Under the intense stress of the moment, with her husband dying on hospital bed, Carly will find that she has exhausted her emotional reserves and that she can’t put up with police investigators hanging around her with questions. She needs to focus all her emotional and psychic resources on Sonny.

If Sonny is able to pull through, fans would be justified to expect that subsequent development of the storyline will give the besieged couple a break and relieve the pressure on them.

Carly and Sonny’s life together has stumbled precariously and dangerously from one crisis to the other, although critics of the couple say that some of the problems are self-inflected due to their vindictiveness.

The death of their only son Morgan (Bryan Craig) was a personal crisis, and one of the consequences of the tragedy has been their ongoing war with Ava Jerome (Maura West) over her involvement in Morgan’s death.

Sonny and Carly are consumed by hatred for Ava. Carly lashed out viciously at Ava at the cemetery when she came to visit Morgan’s grave on her way home from the hospital. However, Ava has come under heavy pressure lately that could see her falling into deep despair. She just returned home from the hospital and the sight of her disfigured face in the mirror was deeply shocking.

The incidents of infidelity only complicated issues for them. After Carly had sex with Jax (Ingo Rademacher), Sonny schemed successfully to have him deported. However, Sonny also became sexually involved with Carly’s lawyer.

Whatever their personal faults might be, Carly and Sonny have been through tough times, and before Sonny’s latest accident, they appeared to be recovering despite challenges posed, for instance, by Josslyn.

Some fans have criticized the couple’s vindictive attitude over Ava’s involvement in Morgan’s death. And notably, even Carly was once caught wondering whether revenge was the right way to go. However, some fans have defended the couple, saying that they have good reasons to feel bitter and angry with Ava because Morgan’s death resulted from her tampering with his drugs, although it was actually Olivia (Tonja Walker), Ava’s sister, who planted the bomb that killed Morgan.

