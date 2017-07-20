Kylie Jenner Trolled Over New Wax Figure, ‘She’s Already Plastic!’

Kylie Jenner was on hand to unveil her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood this week, but the big reveal probably isn’t getting the response the reality star had initially hoped for.

After seeing Kylie wax work – which looks strikingly similar to the 19-year-old – for the first time on July 18, fans flocked to social media to joke that there are now two plastic versions of the teenager, referring to rampant speculation Jenner may have gotten plastic surgery to alter her appearance.

Though Jenner has always denied going under the knife for cosmetic procedures of any kind, that certainly didn’t stop social media users from joking that that Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Madame Tussauds doppelganger looked so much like her because she’s supposedly already so plastic.

“Why did Kylie even need a wax figure? Her body’s already made up of plastic ffs,” @Bidudh_ hit back after seeing Jenner immortalized in wax.

“They got Kylie’s wax figure so perfect,” @BrittneyNell then added, “because she’s 90 percent made out of plastic, she’s already Man Made.”

“Kylie’s wax figure looks just like her cause she’s already molded like plastic,” @Hannah_Halabi wrote on Twitter, while @Kiss_BriiDoll scathingly hit back, “Kylie didn’t need or deserve a wax figure. Hell, the b**** already plastic.”

“No surprise that Kylie’s was figure looks EXACTLY like her since she’s already all plastic,” @jaqueelyn_ then wrote.

Jenner has been accused of getting plastic surgery for years, though she’s always vehemently denied the allegations.

But while the teenager has continually denied going under the knife, that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from continuing to speculate about her possible plastic surgeries.

Just last week photos surfaced online that fans claimed was proof the reality star had had at least one breast augmentation after they purported that the images were supposedly before and after shots of Jenner both pre and post-surgery.

Back in 2016, fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s little sister as being “disgustingly fake” while accused her of not only having a breast augmentation to alter the size of her breasts but also of allegedly having a possible butt augmentation to make her derriere bigger.

Kylie hit back at the rumors months prior, flat out denying that she’d had surgery on her boobs, butt or face despite the allegations.

“No a** implants,” Jenner said during a candid chat on her official app per E! News, where she claimed her changing figure was down the fact that she had gained around 16 pounds and not because she’s had any kind of plastic surgery.

“No I didn’t. People started saying that rumor when I was 16,” the star then continued when asked if she’d ever had a breast augmentation, also known as a boob job, to alter her chest size.

She then also denied altering her faced through surgery during the candid conversation about her changing appearance. “You think [my mom] Kris Jenner would really, at 16-years-old, let me cheek and jaw reconstructive surgery? Nah!”

What do you think of fans trolling “plastic” Kylie Jenner over her new wax work?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]