Xbox Live Deals With Gold: Grab ‘Battlefield 4’ & ‘Hardline’ For Only $5

Microsoft is once again pampering its Xbox Live Gold members. Aside from the new free games every month, there are big discounts available for gamers using Microsoft consoles.

While waiting for the announcement of the Xbox Live August 2017 free games lineup, console gamers might want to check out the great discounts currently being offered via Deals with Gold. According to Game Spot, there are a number of games on sale this week for both the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 consoles.

Xbox One Deals With Gold

For instance, EA DICE’s first-person shooter, Battlefield 4, is now available for only $5, a massive 75 percent discount. Meanwhile, Battlefield: Hardline. its police and crime focused counterpart developed by Visceral Games, is also discounted by 75 percent and now sells for only $5.

Ninja Theory’s DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition is likewise offered at a big discount for the Xbox One console via Deals with Gold. The action-adventure, hack and slash title may now be purchased for $9.90, according to Game Spot. Another EA Dice game, the action-adventure, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, is offered for a low $5.

The joys of permanently borrowing a wayward clan-mate’s rifle setup in Battlefield 4. https://t.co/e5zPwhs5ud pic.twitter.com/NYhMsm246l — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) July 19, 2017

Other titles on sale for the Microsoft console include Frogwares’ adventure mystery, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, which is priced at $18.50, as well as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 by developers Robomodo and Disruptive Games, which currently sells for $19.80.

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold

For the Xbox 360 console, Prototype, the open world action-adventure title developed by Radical Entertainment, is offered for only $10 while its sequel, Prototype 2, is priced at $15. In addition, the three-game bundle Devil May Cry HD Collection may be purchased for only $4.

Asura’s Wrath, the beat ’em up title developed by Cyberconnect 2 and published by Capcom is currently discounted by 75 percent for the Xbox 360 console via the Deals with Gold, according to Major Nelson. Blue Dragon, the role-playing title by developers Mistwalker and Artoon, is currently available for only $10.

But with just over a week to go before July ends, players might also opt to wait for the announcement of the Xbox Live Gold August 2017 free games lineup. Be sure to stay tuned for updates.

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]