Kailyn Lowry Faces Backlash On Twitter For Treatment Of Javi Marroquin; Could They Get Back Together?

Kailyn Lowry’s fans and followers on Twitter aren’t happy with her treatment of her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

Following Monday night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, fans accused Kailyn Lowry acting like a “witch” while dealing with the father of her three-year-old son but according to her, she wasn’t doing any such thing.

After facing the fan’s “witch” tweet, Kailyn Lowry fought back, telling the fan, “I wasn’t being a witch,” and including Javi Marroquin’s Twitter tag. Still, fans continued to weigh in on their on-screen encounter and shared several messages about the longtime reality star being “cold” and heartless.

As fans will recall from the premiere episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin was upset about his possibly upcoming deployment because he couldn’t fathom the thought of being taken away from his son Lincoln and step-son Isaac yet again. Sadly, Kailyn Lowry didn’t say much, nor did she offer any comfort to her ex-husband.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were married for about three-and-a-half years before announcing the end of their marriage in May of last year. Then, just months later, Kailyn Lowry conceived her third child with a third man and soon, a baby girl or baby boy will be added to her family.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband has also shared a few new tweets in recent days, including messages to fans about a potential reunion with the mother of his child.

As fans may have seen, Javi Marroquin was confronted with the idea of a reconciliation with Kailyn Lowry days ago but because he has a girlfriend, he is not at all open to the idea.

Earlier this month, after posing together at a wedding, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau confirmed their relationship with a photo on the reality dad’s Instagram page. Since then, Marroquin has spent time in Charleston, where Comeau resides.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]