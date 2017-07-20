‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed: New Teaser Dropped, Info About New Season

Once Upon a Time Season 7 is going to premiere on Friday, October 6.

At San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), ABC revealed the premiere date for Once Upon a Time Season 7. During the event, the first-look teaser was also dropped, according to Spoiler TV. It contains no new scenes but features old scenes of the familiar faces who are set to be part of the new season.

The teaser’s text states, “A new curse awakens. A new savior rises. The legend of good Vs. evil is reborn.”

The teaser confirms that the series will no longer air on Sundays. Soon after Season 6 finale wrapped up, ABC announced that Once Upon a Time was moving to Friday nights from Sundays. ABC Chief Channingk Dungey said that they were turning Fridays into more of a destination for their fantasy and science fiction fans.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 has not just got a new air day, but also a new narrative. Moreover, the new season returns minus some of the original series regulars, including Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan aka the Savior), Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White), Josh Dallas (Prince Charming), Rebecca Mader (Zelena), and Emilie de Ravin (Belle). And they are missing from the teaser clip, although Jennifer Morrison is expected to star in an episode of the new season.

Adult Henry, played by Andrew J. West, will take over the reins as the new leading character, and Once Upon a Time Season 7 will revolve around him and his daughter, Lucy (Alison Fernandez), who was introduced in Season 6 finale. The teaser opens with a Season 6 finale scene where Henry can be seen holding his sword to take on the new dark force.

Three of the original series regulars, Lana Parrilla (Evil Queen/Regina), Robert Carlyle (Rumple) and Colin O’Donoghue (Captain Hook), will continue to be part of the new season and joining them will be with five new faces. Gabrielle Anwar, Adelaide Kane, Dania Ramirez, Mekia Cox, and Rose Reynolds have joined the cast of Once Upon a Time Season 7. Gabrielle Anwar and Dania Ramirez have signed as series regulars, while Adelaide Kane, Mekia Cox, and Rose Reynolds have recurring roles.

Dania Ramirez is reportedly playing Henry’s wife, Cinderella. Executive producer Edward Kitsis told Entertainment Weekly that the actress was playing a different version of Cinderella. The teaser does not feature the new characters.

The shoe fit! Introducing the #OnceUponATime woman of the hour: Cinderella! A post shared by onceabcofficial (@onceabcofficial) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Here is the new season’s logline released by ABC.

After six seasons, the residents of the enchanted forest face their greatest challenge yet as the Evil Queen, Captain Hook, and Rumplestiltskin join forces with a grown-up Henry Mills and his daughter Lucy on an epic quest to once again bring hope to their world and ours. Along the way, new fairy tale characters and old search for true love, find adventure, and once again take sides in the struggle of good against evil, as classic tales are once more twisted and reimagined.

Once Upon a Time Season 7’s premiere episode is titled “Hyperion Heights,” and Episode 2 is titled “A Pirate’s Life.”

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]