Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reportedly Put Shiloh In The Middle Of Their Nasty Custody Battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been battling over their children since their shocking split last fall. Jolie has primary custody of all six of their children and reportedly decides when, where and how much time Pitt gets to see them. Now, it seems, “daddy’s girl” Shiloh might be taking the split the hardest. How are Pitt and Jolie trying to make things right with their first biological child?

According to Ok!(via Yahoo), Shiloh recently opened up to her mom and expressed that she is upset with her for keeping her away from her dad.

“Angelina is trying to explain it’s for the best, but the kids don’t see it that way,” an inside source told the magazine.

Shiloh and her adopted sister Zahara share a special connection with the War Machine star and are reportedly taking matters into their own hands when it comes to seeing their dad. This includes calling and texting him to tell him just how much they miss him. And devoted father Pitt, always picks up the call and answers texts despite his busy schedule.

Not being able to see their father whenever they want has put a strain on their relationship with Jolie. But, Angelina is doing everything she can to forge a special bond with each of her children, which takes time. But time seems to be something she has plenty of these days.

Hollywood Life recently reported that Jolie is taking time away from her acting career to focus on her children.

“Angelina has put all of her work and film projects on hold and is devoting herself to her family. She knows what a rough year her kids have been through, so Angelina feels like it is more important to be there for her children rather than chasing another film project,” a source close to Angelina told the site exclusively.

Jolie’s break from work was purposely timed to coincide with the kid’s break from school. Their family outings have included multiple stops around L.A. and even a recent group trip to Disneyland.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shied away from the paparazzi in the past, these last few sightings of Jolie with the kids may not have been a coincidence. While no one has ever really questioned Jolie’s ability as a mom, she might be using the recent photo ops to prove it to the public.

Despite Pitt taking the blame for their split, Hollywood and the world seemed to take Pitt’s side. The backlash against Jolie began with leaked dirty details about her marriage and the fact that she was keeping their kids away from the Pitt. Since the split, Jolie has been doing damage control, and Celebrity Dirty Laundry is reporting that these latest public outings with her kids are just for good PR.

Even if they are just for PR, the photos seem to be working. The public gets to see Jolie and her children seem like any other happy, normal family, despite being extremely famous.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not commented on their children since their split, and are reportedly close to reaching a custody agreement.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]