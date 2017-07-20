‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Brady’s Fears About Eric And Nicole Get Stronger, Will There Be An ‘Ericole’ Reconciliation?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 24 reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) might have something to worry about. His fears about Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) get stronger. Will “Ericole” fans see Eric and Nicole begin to get closer?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to TV Source Magazine, Brady Black will become even more concerned about a renewed romance between Eric and Nicole. Does he have a reason to be concerned or is he letting his imagination go into overdrive?

With new head writer Ron Carlivati, anything is possible. The changes in Days Of Our Lives were evident in Carlivati’s first episode, which aired yesterday. For the past several weeks, fans have been tweeting the head writer, telling him what they want to see on the soap opera. Several viewers expressed interest in “Ericole” getting back together. Is this a possibility?

Looking back at Arianne Zucker’s Twitter feed from last year, she posted a photo of Soap Opera Digest‘s magazine, in which Eric and Nicole’s romance was called a “missed opportunity.” She seemed to echo this statement, using the words in a hashtag.

On Daytime Royalty Online, Days Of Our Lives fans shared DOOL spoilers and talked about their predictions for future episodes. When Eric and Nicole were mentioned, some fans believed that Brady might go down a dark path. This seems to be possible, especially with the teaser that Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will be used by Brady to keep Eric and Nicole apart. He is definitely starting to scheme and is desperate to hold onto the woman he loves. However, it is futile, especially with Arianne Zucker’s final episodes airing around Thanksgiving.

When Nicole started doing her community service at the Horton Center with Eric, there was one scene that hinted her feelings were softening toward the former priest. She saw Eric help a veteran who was down on his luck. The Horton Center didn’t have the funds to help the man financially. However, Eric used the money out of his own pocket to pay the man for landscaping and yard work. The look in Nicole’s eyes revealed that her heart was softening and she was touched by his actions.

Time to get Country A post shared by Greg Vaughan (@gregvaughan) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Brady, Nicole, and Eric on Days Of Our Lives? Does Eric Martsolf’s character have something to worry about? Will fans be seeing “Ericole” get back together?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]