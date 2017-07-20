Watch Mandy Moore Painfully Transform Into 66-Year-Old Rebecca For ‘This Is Us’ [Video]

Mandy Moore is revealing the secrets of how she transforms into 66-year-old Rebecca Pearson for This Is Us – and it looks surprisingly painful.

Moore shared an Instagram Live video with fans this week to give fans a glimpse at the painstaking process that goes into adding 33 years onto her face to transform her into the older version of the character she plays on the popular show.

Mandy shared a video of herself in the make-up chair on July 19 that showed NBC show’s talented make-up team adding wrinkles and dark spots to her youthful appearance in an attempt to make her look 33 years older than she actually is as filming for the second season continues.

In one part of the video, which the actress captioned “Getting older is a lot of work,” Mandy’s team could be seen forcefully pulling her face back as a make-up artist dabbed her lips with a sponge to make them appear more wrinkled and craped.

People revealed that Moore then shared in another video from the make-up chair that becoming Rebecca also requires her skin to be painted to make it appear older.

“This is 66. Look how incredible all of this is,” she said in the video. “We haven’t even done any of the painting and stuff yet.”

The make-up team then continued to pull on Mandy’s face as they created wrinkles all over her face, particularly around her eyes and lips, before then adding dark spots to both her cheeks and her neck to create the appearance of aged skin.

But while there’s no doubting that Moore’s make-up on This Is Us is pretty convincing, the singer and actress confessed that the hardest part of the painstaking process is actually taking off all of Rebecca’s aging make-up at the end of the day.

“The hardest part is the removal process,” Moore admitted in her Instagram Live video according to People. “It’s pretty tricky and it’s really hard on my skin. I have really sensitive skin.”

But unfortunately for the actress, all that time spent in the make-up chair to transform into the mom of three just wasn’t enough to land her an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Rebecca Pearson.

As noted by ELLE, Moore was noticeably snubbed by the Emmys this year after she failed to land a nomination in the Best Actress category for her work on the hugely popular NBC show.

The snub caused outrage with the show’s dedicated fans.

But while Mandy surprisingly didn’t make the cut this year, her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia were both nominated in the Best Actor category in a drama while her on-screen daughter Chrissy Metz was nominated in the Supporting Actress category.

But while Mandy may not have an individual nomination to her name for the NBC series, the show is nominated as a whole and could win the Emmy for Best Drama.

This Is Us is set to return to NBC for Season 2 on September 26 and is expected to finally reveal how Jack dies after teasing his imminent death throughout Season 1.

What do you think of Mandy Moore’s painful looking process to transform into Rebecca Pearson for This Is Us? Do you think she deserved to be nominated for an Emmy this year?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]