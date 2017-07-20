It looks like Rob Kardashian is taking the right steps to become the best dad for his eight-month old daughter Dream, as he reportedly seeks professional counseling after his controversial feud with Blac Chyna.

In a recent report by E! News, it has been revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is now ready to put all the drama behind and do something productive for the sake of his only daughter.

Sources close to Rob and the Kardashian family revealed to the outlet that the 30-year-old reality star is finally getting a professional counseling for the benefit of Dream. According to sources, the Arthur George owner is eager to take appropriate steps to avoid similar public outburst in the future.

Apparently, Rob is determined to do anything that will make him the best father for Dream, whom she shared with Blac Chyna. The sole male Kardashian is reportedly tired of sitting around and moping about the situation, adding that therapy could help him cope with the situation more effectively.

“Rob is getting counseling. He wants to be the best dad possible.”

The news site also revealed that Rob’s professional counseling is “going really well” and that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is already noticing positive changes in his attitude since his nasty social media meltdown.

The reality star has also been evidently quiet online these days — a far cry from Blac Chyna’s very active social media accounts.

It can be recalled that Kardashian took to social media on July 5 and went on an all-out war against his baby mama, Blac Chyna. The reality star posted nude photos of his ex and slammed her with sexually explicit rants. Rob also accused Blac Chyna of using illegal drugs and cheating on multiple men throughout the course of their relationship.

Shortly after Rob’s tirade, Blac Chyna shared her side of the story during an interview with Good Morning America‘s Linsey Davis. The voluptuous beauty opened up about Kardashian’s revenge porn, which she described as devastating.

Blac Chyna also seeks the help of attorney Lisa Bloom to assist her with legal matters against Rob. The reality star managed to secure a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, reiterating that he must stay at least 100 feet away from the Lashed Bar owner at all times.

The father of one is also restricted from cyber bullying Blac Chyna — including posting photos, videos or making any comments about her.

Rob Kardashian has yet to return on Instagram after being kicked out due to his revenge porn.

