‘American Horror Story’ Gets Backlash As Lena Dunham Joins Cast: Fans Want Jessica And Gaga Back For Season 7

American Horror Story fans are horrified by the announcement that Lena Dunham has joined the cast. Ryan Murphy made the surprising casting announcement in a tweet, describing the controversial Girls star as a friend of his. Murphy revealed that he has “always wanted to work” with Dunham. But unfortunately for the AHS showrunner, many fans are not happy about his latest casting news.

Lena Dunham joins a previously announced American Horror Story cast that includes franchise veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as newcomers Billie Lourd (Scream Queens) and Billy Eichner. While the other freshman Season 7 cast members have been welcomed into the AHS family with open arms, fans are up in arms over the Dunham announcement.

Lena Dunham recently wrapped her HBO series Girls, which she created and starred in for six seasons, but die-hard American Horror Story fans don’t seem to think she can fill the shoes of past franchise stars Jessica Lange, who starred in AHS Seasons 1-4, and Lady Gaga, who starred in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons.

In fact, the addition of Lena Dunham to the cast has some fans mourning the loss of American Horror Story queens Jessica and Gaga. Immediately after the casting news was revealed, AHS fans took to social media to express their concerns over the direction in which Murphy’s FX franchise is going.

AMERICAN HORROR STORY casting Lena Dunham is significantly scarier than anything that has ever happened on that show — Ryan Barnett (@RyanBarnett_) July 20, 2017

Lena Dunham on AHS as if the show couldn't go anymore downhill … sad — nicky♂ (@tropicocunt) July 20, 2017

they won't bring back lady gaga or matt bomer but lena dunham is in the new ahs season who asked for this — vyanne (@vyanned) July 20, 2017

IS IT THAT HARD TO GIVE US ANOTHER COVEN? INSTEAD YOU GIVE US LENA AND NO GAGA OR JESSICA? AHS IM REALLY TRYING WTF — k.mali (@_karmalissa) July 20, 2017

Seriously though…we swapped out Jessica Lange for Lady Gaga and that was enough. Do not swap out Gaga for L*na D*nham. It won't work. — ✡Astromech Droidel✡ (@bar2d2s) July 20, 2017

from jessica lange & lady gaga to lena dunham … what a downgrade https://t.co/20L7vF4ZzT — brenda (@itsbamaya) July 20, 2017

all we wanted was jessica lange and gaga…..not this… https://t.co/Az16dcStBS — kiwi (@gabbylo99) July 20, 2017

Lena Dunham is no stranger to Internet hate. According to E! News, after Dunham wrote a controversial passage in her memoir Not That Kind of Girl, some readers accused the actress of molesting her sister when they were younger. Dunham vehemently denied the “upsetting” and “disgusting” accusations, but the stigma of the story has stayed with her.

In addition, earlier this year, Lena was blasted for her comments about abortion. After saying she was “unblemished” in that department but wished she could say she had an abortion, Dunham was slammed for trivializing a traumatic procedure.

Dunham has also been body shamed for her weight and was then criticized for losing weight after some people called her a “hypocrite.” Lena, who has been vocal about her issues with endometriosis, has described herself as a “chronic illness sufferer, body-shaming vigilante, sexual assault survivor,” but she once admitted to talk show host Elle DeGeneres that “as a woman in Hollywood, you just can’t win.”

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

As for Lena Dunham’s role on American Horror Story Season 7, Murphy gave no details about the character she will play. The showrunner has dropped a few clues on Instagram about the election-themed season, including a teaser about antagonist Twisty the Clown and a nightmarish bee-filled photo, but Ryan Murphy’s biggest horror story could be his most recent casting announcement.

American Horror Story Season 7 premieres this fall on FX.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post]