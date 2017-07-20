‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Warns Chad About Abigail, Cops Close In On Dario, Kate & Andre Fight

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 20, reveal that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) are still struggling to contain their feelings for each other. Abigail is caught between a rock and a hard place because she knows that Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) is involved in the counterfeit money business, but he is blackmailing her with a photo of Chad standing over the corpse of Deimos. Of course she doesn’t want the father of her son to go to prison, and as she contemplates the situation she is in Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that she loves Chad even more than before.

The feeling is certainly mutual, and Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 10, state that Chad is also can’t keep his mind off Abigail. When Chad bumps into JJ (Casey Moss), JJ will play the role of protective brother. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that JJ will pick up on Chad’s state of mind. JJ knows that Abigail is still brooding over her ex-husband, and will warn Chad to stay clear of Abigail and causing her more trouble. If Chad will listen to JJ, remains very doubtful especially since he senses that something is not quite right with Abigail.

Abigail's suspicion over Dario is growing. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/2VITRN7Ir9 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 14, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that things will blow up between Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis). Chad knows who hacked the company, and Kate has just discovered this. Kate also knows that Chad is protecting Abigail, which narrows the list down to Dario. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kate wants to handle the situation with Dario immediately, but Chad wants Abigail to resolve it. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Andre will back Chad, but it seems as if Kate has already reported the incident to the police. The two will have a showdown in a great battle of wills.

In the latest #DAYS, Lani finds a key piece of evidence regarding Deimos' murder. https://t.co/b65P6ewMbl pic.twitter.com/CSSQa63lkN — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 12, 2017

According to Inquisitr, Dario will be arrested tomorrow. Lani (Sal Stowers), Eli (Lamon Archey) are closing in on him quickly, and soon he will have nowhere to run. In addition, Days of Our Lives spoilers also state that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) also knows that Dario is acting suspiciously, but doesn’t know how to tell his brother Rage (Galen Gerring).

