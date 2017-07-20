Evan Helmuth Dies: ‘The Devil Inside’ Actor Dead At 40

Evan Helmuth, film and TV actor, died on Monday after suffering from stroke-related complications. He was 40.

The star is best known for his role as a priest in the horror film titled The Devil Inside. This 2012 movie is Helmuth’s biggest project throughout his acting career and his only leading role.

Although many film critics gave the movie a lot of negative reviews, The Devil Inside was a blockbuster hit. Despite the minimal $1 million budget for the entire production, the film grossed more than $100 million worldwide.

Eventually, acting as Fr. David Keane has brought Helmuth to a wider audience and made his name known. He was praised for his portrayal of a priest who helped exorcise a possessed mother of a young girl.

On television, Evan Helmuth appeared in a number of popular series including CBS’ NCIS, TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, ABC’s Alias, Fox’s Bones, Perception and Battle Creek in 2015.

In 2005, he was cast in the romantic comedy flick, Fever Pitch, alongside Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon. His most recent work for film was Joshua Michael Stern’s 2013 Steve Jobs biopic titled Jobs, starring Ashton Kutcher.

Helmuth got his break to star on TV after meeting writer/producer Josh Applebaum. The actor studied at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan as well as USC’s School of Dramatic Arts where he first met Appelbaum, the person who penned the screenplay for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

The producer co-wrote an Alias episode where Helmuth was featured, and since then, he continued to appear on TV series. Likewise, more television projects soon started coming like the long-running crime drama CSI: NY.

Apart from movies, short films and TV shows, Evan Helmuth also worked as voice actor for PC action game called MechWarrior 4: Vengeance. His character was a villain named William Dresari and the game was released on Nov. 24, 2000.

At any rate, on July 19, Applebaum talked with Deadline and stated that his friend was a very generous man. He was one of the warmest people he ever met, so he will surely miss him. The producer further described Evan as someone who has great passion in acting and the show business.

Helmuth’s other friends expressed grief on the passing of a great friend as well. They took to social media to pay tribute to the person dear to them.

I was lucky enough to have worked with Evan Helmuth twice. He steals every scene he is in. A… https://t.co/IrSo3Wsujo — Nick Simon (@Simon367) July 20, 2017

Finally, Evan Helmuth was never married and survived by his stepmom Paula and sister Erika.

[Featured Image by Evan Helmuth/Twitter]