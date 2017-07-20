LuAnn De Lesseps Marriage Drama: ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Reportedly ‘Snub’ LuAnn And No-Show NY Event

Rumors have been suggesting that Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps’ marriage to Tom D’Agostino has seen better days. And while one would expect her co-stars to be a rock of support, new reports are suggesting that the women of RHONY are “snubbing their former pal” at a time when she may need them the most.

In a series of photos posted by Radar Online, the publication detailed how de Lesseps was in New York for the third annual Foodie Ball on July 18, mere days after reports had alleged that the 52-year-old “Countess” and her husband of almost seven months, Tom D’Agostino, had gotten into a “physical” confrontation. According to Page Six, LuAnn had purportedly slapped Tom while they were in a Manhattan restaurant, adding to the supposed fights they have been having since tying the knot. It’s also been claimed that D’Agostino, who works in the printing business, doesn’t like being featured on RHONY with his wife and her other co-stars.

The Inquisitr had previously written about LuAnn de Lesseps’ marriage problems manifested at the Foodie Ball, as Tom D’Agostino reportedly left halfway through the event, with LuAnn “laughing at the bar with other men” after D’Agostino was gone, per Radar Online’s sources. But Radar’s latest report has some additional information about what purportedly went down, claiming that de Lesseps had openly mingled with guests, but not with her RHONY co-stars, who were mostly absent from the Foodie Ball.

The report claims that it was only former Real Housewives of New York City star Kelly Bensimon who represented the Bravo reality show that Tuesday night. Bensimon, 49, was part of RHONY’s cast from Season 2 through Season 4, having left the series five years ago.

The ongoing drama within LuAnn de Lesseps’ marriage to Tom D’Agostino doesn’t mark the first time that reports have suggested she doesn’t get along with the rest of the Real Housewives of New York City cast. Last year, de Lesseps took to her personal Bravo TV blog to complain about how “some of the girls” want to bring her down whenever she’s happy, while calling her out for being neglectful and narcissistic. She had also accused her fellow RHONY cast members of being jealous that she had “found her soulmate” in Tom, and focusing too much on his past dating history.

“I expect my friends to defend me and to be happy for me (and not gossip about me behind my back).”

