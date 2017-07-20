One In Eight Donald Trump Voters Not Sure They Will Vote For Him Again

One in eight people who voted for President Trump say there are unsure if they would vote for him again after witnessing the president’s chaotic first six months in office.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll of 2016 voters was first conducted in May and carried out again in July with the intention of knowing if voters would change their minds if given another chance at the ballot boxes.

Most of the voters said they would back Trump again. However, a sizable number of disillusioned, mostly white voters are emerging from Trump’s core supporters. This development is coming even as the 45th president struggles to push his agenda through a disagreeing Congress.

In the July survey, 88 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump again. This marked a slight improvement from the May numbers, which pegged the figure at 82 percent. Seven percent said they did not know if they would cast their vote for Donald Trump, 4 percent said they would vote for other candidates, and 1 percent said they would abstain from the voting process entirely.

These new statistics show that President Trump’s standing with his base has perked up slightly, despite repeated congressional and federal investigations into his campaign’s alleged ties to Moscow and his reoccurring failures to revamp the healthcare system, Reuters is reporting.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and in English across the United States. The May 10-15 survey gathered its sample from 1,206 people, including 543 Trump voters, and the July 11-12 poll garnered its sample from 1,296 people, including 541 Trump voters. Ipsos aligned all responses with voter profiles obtained from the U.S. Census’ voting and registration supplement to the Current Population Survey.

A minority of Trump supporters speaking to Press TV gave different reasons as to why they would consider other candidates for the presidency. Some of them revealed that they were disappointed at the president’s persistent jeers at the media, judiciary, and Democrats. Others said the president had not lived up to his campaign promises of getting out illegal immigrants and “draining the swamp” in Washington.

Beverly Guy, who took the July survey, said if elections were held right away, she would vote for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. The 34-year-old Trump voter revealed that she picked the 70-year-old businessman because she did not like the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Another pollster, Brian Barnes, said he remained loyally behind the president and felt the media was trying to sabotage Trump by focusing too much on the Russian investigations, rather than his accomplishments and the pursuit of his campaign promises.

Six months into his tenure as president, Time is stating that Donald Trump has the lowest approval ratings of any president in the last 70 years. The ABC News/Washington Post Poll conducted July 16 penciled the 45th president’s approval rating at 36 percent. The only president to have comparable numbers in the first six months of office was Gerald Ford who replaced Richard Nixon in 1974.

Ford had a 39 percent approval rating.

Trump’s predecessors, former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush had approval ratings of 59 percent at the same point in their presidencies. President Trump tweeted about the poll shortly after it was announced, calling it “just about the most inaccurate poll around election time.”

