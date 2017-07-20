Bray Wyatt Entering WWE Universal Title Picture After ‘Summerslam,’ Feuding With Brock Lesnar Or Roman Reigns?

Bray Wyatt won his first WWE World Championship earlier this year and he walked into WrestleMania 33 as the WWE Champion. However, many people consider his title run to be a failure and Wyatt has not been involved in a WWE Universal Title Match since being moved to Raw. Wyatt has expressed frustration with his position in the company. WWE officials may have heard him because his position is expected to change.

It’s being reported that Bray will finally enter the WWE Universal Title picture after WWE Summerslam. In fact, his recent wins over Seth Rollins on Raw and the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV were designed to give a boost of momentum to Wyatt heading into ‘Summerslam.’ WWE officials are pushing Wyatt into a position to begin a rivalry with Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar after the biggest party of the summer in a few weeks.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the WWE Universal Title match at the event, so predicting the winner of the match at ‘Summerslam’ isn’t easy right now. Most people are expecting Roman Reigns to walk out of Brooklyn the new WWE Universal Champion. On paper, that means WWE officials are planning Bray Wyatt to be Roman Reigns’ first challenger if he wins the championship at WWE Summerslam next month.

Reigns and Wyatt have a lot of history together over the past few years. The two feuded for most of 2015, but it was Roman who came out on top and became the WWE Champion afterward. The Big Dog and The Eater of Worlds could rekindle their rivalry, but the WWE Universe has wanted to see Lesnar vs. Wyatt ever since their feud was canceled before WrestleMania 32. Their dynamic could be something extremely interesting.

Bray Wyatt’s title reign as the WWE Champion was short lived. It has frustrated both Wyatt and WWE fans because both know that he’s capable of much more on WWE programming. The WWE Universe will not be thrilled to see Wyatt feud with Reigns after ‘Summerslam’ only to put him over. However, it’ll be one more chance for The Eater of Worlds to prove himself as a main event superstar at the top of the WWE ladder. It’s only a matter of time before Bray Wyatt is given a real chance to carry WWE’s richest prize in the game.

