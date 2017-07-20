‘Alaskan Bush People’ Recap: Matt Brown’s Explosive Accident Finally Revealed

After weeks and weeks of teasing, Alaskan Bush People finally aired Matt Brown’s near-fatal accident involving explosives last night. It was reported back in May that Matt was rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries on his head when his experiment involving gunpowder unexpectedly exploded. The 34-year-old reality star was said to have gotten nine stitches on his head, but no other updates were given by the family and Discovery Channel.

Now, Alaskan Bush People fans finally learned what really happened. Matt was alone in Browntown when he decided to tinker with an “improvised bear deterrent” using black powder, People reported. Bears have always been a problem in the Bush. And with the Brown family gone for weeks because of Amy’s cancer treatment, the animals became more comfortable entering their property.

“The bears were really bad. I just got overly paranoid in the situation and took it a little too far.”

The actual incident has not been caught on film since the reality docu’s crew has already packed up for the day when it happened. The production team immediately went back when they were alerted of Matt’s accident. They found Matt severely bleeding when they arrived, and this is what viewers got to see last night.

"I've been stalked by a bear, I've slept in trees, under logs…" Now that's the face of adventure! pic.twitter.com/DVFnIxIg3a — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) June 15, 2017

Matt can be heard frantically screaming “Oh my God,” as the crew responded to the situation.

“We got a medic on the way. We’re on the way right now. This is bad, man. He doesn’t look good. Safety, prep for an [evacuation].”

To avoid possible severe brain trauma, paramedics immediately airlifted Matt to a hospital in Juneau. The eldest Brown sibling received nine staples in his head and was admitted to the intensive care unit. He joined the rest of his family in California days later to recover.

According to Matt, his accident was “like a nightmare” and taught him the value of life. He admitted that he was careless in handling explosives.

“Essentially what happened is I got careless. I was alone on my island and there were bears around. I take things 90 miles an hour and I don’t really think about it before just jumping there. And I took it upon myself … I didn’t realize I could hurt myself and in turn hurt everyone else.”

Meanwhile, the episode also aired updates on Ami Brown’s cancer battle. Billy, Ami and the rest of their children were still in California to seek medical treatment. Alaskan Bush People executive producer Sheila McCormack explained to the family that the doctors recommended radiation for six weeks and chemotherapy after that.

“So the radiation is five days a week for six weeks. After the radiation, once a week she goes to the other building and they put an IV in her and she gets chemotherapy for four hours.”

Ami Brown looked frailer than in the previous episodes. She now weighed only 94 pounds. Doctors warned that if she loses five more pounds, they would have to put her on a feeding tube, People reported. Despite their bleak circumstances, Billy maintained his faith and was hopeful that Ami will overcome her condition.

“All the things that we’ve overcome, all the obstacles that have been in front of us, taught us that whatever lies ahead, as long as we keep faith in family and God, we’ll be alright.”

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday, 9 p.m. on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Twitter]