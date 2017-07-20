‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl’s Dad Wants To Stop Paying Child Support, Says She Makes More Money

Danielle Bregoli’s dad wants to stop paying child support because his estranged daughter makes more money than he does.

According to TMZ, Ira Peskowitz filed court documents at a Florida court asking for a halt to the $1,100 a month he was paying to his daughter. Peskowitz went on to slam mother, Barbara Bregoli for exploiting Danielle for money and fame. Ira warned that his daughter’s overnight celebrity status had sparked a downward trend of improper and criminal behavior because she wanted to remain in the limelight.

Peskowtiz, a Palm Beach County deputy sheriff in an interview with the Palm Beach Post had initially asked for a judge to increase his custodial rights to his daughter so that he could keep Danielle out of trouble and get her into therapy.

The 49-year-old who is married with two other children claimed that he never abandoned his daughter. According to him, Danielle’s mother, Barbara Bregoli cemented herself as the primary parent in 2004 when their daughter was just 18 months old. She also changed residence and has refused to allow him see his daughter ever since. The tumultuous pair were live-in lovers at the time and never married.

Cash Me Outside – Danielle Bregoli Father Ira Peskowitz Breaks Silence https://t.co/sKH0iTO7wD pic.twitter.com/ifMtlz6LRW — On Breaking (@NewsOnbreaking) February 11, 2017

Danielle Bregoli became famous after appearing in a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, where her frustrated mother who had twice fought cancer was now battling with an out-of-control teen daughter. The 49-year-old mother had recounted that her 13-year-old daughter at the time stole cars, pinched her credit cards, frequently ran away from home and even staged a fake drug scene.

The troublesome teen had left sugar on a bathroom counter and told police that her mother was using heroin. Surprisingly, Barbara Bregoli had featured in a 2009 Mother’s Day story where she detailed the strong bond between mother and child.

During the show, the audience had turned on the unrepentant and unruly teen who fired back, calling the studio guests “w***s” before challenging them to a fight after the show, screaming “cash me ousside, how bow dah.” The infamous phrase would make her an unlikely viral sensation.

The “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-year-old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime” episode has been viewed more than 25 million times. The overnight celebrity’s catchphrase has been used by almost everyone including celebrities like the Kardashians and New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady.

Checked out the Gym today and met some new peeps. Dats wassa ????????#respect #crew #gym A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on May 27, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

The infamous “cash me ousside” girl has cashed in on her popularity asking for over $40,000 for appearances at events and could make up to $100,000 in ad placements after amassing over 10 million followers on Instagram. Daily Mail reports that the 14-year-old currently has an estimated net worth of $200,000.

The controversial teen who recently pleaded guilty to multiple charges including marijuana possession, grand theft and filing a bogus police report blasted her father for trying to be relevant and get his hands on her money.

“I never heard from my father until I got famous. Believe what y’all want but it’s all bulls*** and I’m doing great. He just wants money.”

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]