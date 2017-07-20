Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton Have A Major Problem Heading Into Punjabi Prison Match At ‘WWE Battleground’

At WWE Battleground, Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Title against Randy Orton inside of the Punjabi Prison structure. It will be the first time in a decade that the match has taken place on WWE programming, but WWE officials reintroducing the structure to the fans on SmackDown Live this week has exposed a huge problem that Mahal and Orton will have to deal with on Sunday during their match at WWE Battleground.

It’s being reported that WWE fans in attendance for this week’s edition of SmackDown Live were unhappy about the Punjabi Prison blocking Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers inside the ring. Apparently, it was challenging for some fans in the arena to see the action inside the ring because the structure is made of solid bamboo. As a result, many fans in attendance at WWE Battleground will have trouble watching the match.

The PPV will also be in Philadelphia, which is historically known as a smart wrestling city. The crowd could hijack the match because they don’t want to view it on the screen like the fans watching at home. They paid money for their ticket for a reason, so not being able to enjoy the WWE Title match is a huge potential issue.

Many within the WWE Universe have also forgotten or never learned the rules of a Punjabi Prison Match. A lot of people don’t have fond memories of it from a decade ago. Mahal and Orton could run into some issues in their match that isn’t their fault. In particular, Randy Orton has participated in the odd House of Horrors match and the bizarre projection angle this year. His track record hasn’t been very good in unique matches.

Despite some of the issues Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal have against them going into WWE Battleground on Sunday, the WWE Universe is still excited to see what the two men can do with the Punjabi Prison Match concept. The fans are also curious how their feud will end because WWE Summerslam is around the corner and both men are expected to have huge matches during WWE’s biggest party of the summer.

The expectation heading into Sunday is Jinder Mahal will escape the Punjabi Prison and leave Philadelphia with the WWE Championship. His title reign still has a lot of momentum heading into WWE Summerslam, so the powers that be will want him to be featured in a big match. Randy Orton has done his job putting over Jinder Mahal as a main event star over the past few months. Now, it’s time for someone else to help him too.

