’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Signs With Mama June’s Management, Will She Get Her Own Show?

Is 90 Day Fiance star Danielle Mullins on her way to becoming a Hollywood star? Danielle, who still uses ex-husband Mohamed’s last name on Twitter, revealed that she has just officially signed with an entertainment agency that will now manage her TV career.

Danielle is now part of GR Media and BMB Management, the same groups behind Mama June of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The news was confirmed by the firms’ owner and producer Gina Rodriguez, who publicly welcomed Danielle in a Twitter post.

“GR Media and BMB Mgmt [welcome] 90 Day Fiance co-star Danielle Jbali,” Rodriguez tweeted on Wednesday night.

The tweet was met with comments from the reality show’s followers who noted that Rodriguez was the brains behind Mama June’s transformation show, Mama June: From Not to Hot on WeTV. Does this mean Danielle will get her own makeover show?

Interestingly, the controversial 90 Day Fiance star tweeted a seemingly telling quote a day before her big announcement. The quote was an inspiring message about what real beauty is all about. This certainly had fans wondering if she’s preparing for a transformation reality show similar to Mama June’s.

When I tell you that you’re beautiful, I don’t just mean your appearance. I mean all of you; who and what you are, is beautiful.

Last March, Mama June shocked the public when she debuted her new sexy figure. The 37-year-old reality star dropped a total of 150 pounds and went from a size 24 to a size 4 frame, Life & Style reported. Her reality show documented her weight-loss journey, which included surgeries, exercise, and a strict diet.

Mama June and Danielle certainly share many similarities. Aside from struggling with weight issues, both reality stars have also publicly dealt with cheating husbands.

In 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2, Danielle is seeking to get her marriage to Mohamed Jbali annulled so she can have him deported. In last Sunday’s episode, Danielle shockingly revealed that yes, she and Mohamed have consummated their short-lived marriage. She admitted that they had sex as man and wife only once, three months after their wedding. She realized that Mohamed may have wisely done it just so she wouldn’t have any grounds for an annulment.

Danielle thinks Mohamed never took their marriage seriously…starting in the bedroom. Watch #90DayFiance at 8/7c! https://t.co/TPTasZ0BV7 pic.twitter.com/2vAiOweacz — TLC Network (@TLC) July 16, 2017

At the start of the show’s new season, Danielle also revealed that she has a new man in her life. The 43-year-old reality star said that she has definitely moved on from Mohamed and she’s now focusing on her children and grandkids. As they say, a hot new bod is the best revenge. Danielle will certainly send a strong message of empowerment if she publicly documents her journey towards an active and healthy lifestyle.

Will you watch a makeover show starring Danielle Mullins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook]