Gretchen Rossi, Slade Smiley Speak Out, Say They Are Sure Eddie Judge Is Gay

The rumors have flown in the past that Eddie Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County could be gay. Of course, Eddie is married to Tamra Judge and their marriage seems to be doing well. All About the Tea shared, however, that Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley do think that Eddie is actually gay — and they are now speaking out about it.

Gretchen and Slade were on The Tomorrow Show and they spoke up about what their thoughts are on Eddie. Gretchen explained why she thinks that Eddie is gay, citing one particular situation, but it came across a bit confusing.

“We were filming; there was something that was said about, uh, Eddie at the table. Somebody brought up a situation that they walked into, and I simply asked the question, ‘wow, well do you know if Eddie’s gay or not?’ I asked a question based off of the information that was being given to me. I wasn’t there to try and call Tamra out or try and call Eddie out. It was nothing like that. And quite frankly, whatever their deal is, is between them, And I, it’s like, if I wanted really to out that, I could have done that a long time ago. It surprised me the story that I heard in that moment because I hadn’t heard that story before, and I was like, ‘wow like that’s pretty, pretty interesting.'”

Slade Smiley shared his thoughts, saying that nobody cares if Eddie is gay or not. The fans do care, but Slade feels like there is something else they care about a lot more, and it is the fact that if Eddie is gay, then Tamra Judge is totally lying about her relationship. If that is the case, then the fans would not be happy about that at all. Gretchen even thinks that if everyone knew the story she knows, they would agree with her. The thing is, Gretchen is avoiding telling the story, so all she has done is confuse the fans a bit more.

A free day in NYC with these two nuts . Just had a yummy ???? lunch at The Green Table A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

As you can see in the Instagram pic below, Tamra Judge has laughed off the rumors about Eddie being gay before. She posted this picture saying that his drink and the way he had his finger might make him look gay. It has been talked about, but Tamra and Eddie just laugh the rumors off like there is no truth to them at all.

Cheers …..wait does that drink and pinky make him gay ????. Love you babe you're such a good sport. But when our drinks came I just had to take this pic. @eddiejudge A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley are saying that Eddie Judge is gay? Do you think that there is any truth to these rumors? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County when they air on Bravo on Monday nights. With all of the drama on this show, you know that these gay rumors will probably end up coming up again on the series. The fact that Slade and Gretchen aren’t on there anymore means they shouldn’t be weighing in.

[Featured Image by Alison Buck/Getty Images]