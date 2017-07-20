‘Young Sheldon’ To Feature ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ Iconic Character

Young Sheldon will focus on Sheldon Cooper’s younger version, played by Iain Armitage, and his growing-up years in East Texas. Sheldon’s family will feature prominently in this much-anticipated prequel to The Big Bang Theory, and not his Pasadena-based friends and colleagues. And Sheldon’s Meemaw will also appear as a series regular character in Young Sheldon, unlike the original series.

Annie Potts has been roped in to play the role of Sheldon’s Meemaw in Young Sheldon, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons’ character had mentioned about his maternal grandmother countless times; however, she appeared only once on the screen. June Squibb made an appearance as Meemaw in Season 9 of the series in the episode titled “The Meemaw Materialization.”

Young Sheldon will see the character appear regularly, as Annie Potts has signed on as a series regular. The character is a “foul-mouthed, hard-drinking” Texas grandmother who is supportive of Sheldon and his unique gifts, THR reports.

CBS states that “Meemaw is set to be a supportive presence for the extraordinary young Sheldon as he attempts to navigate the choppy waters of public high school in football-crazed East Texas.”

The prequel to The Big Bang Theory will not see any of the original series actors making an appearance. Jim Parsons is part of Young Sheldon as a narrator and executive producer and not as an actor. And Sheldon’s mother’s role is played by Zoe Perry. The actress’ mother, Laurie Metcalf, plays the part of Mary Cooper in Big Bang Theory.

Moreover, the new series will introduce Sheldon’s father, George (Lance Barber). In addition to him, the young prodigy’s twin sister, Missy (Reagan), and his older brother, George Jr. (Montana Jordan), are also part of Young Sheldon‘s narrative.

Thank you, Mr. Jim Parsons, for the example of your kindness and generosity.

Young Sheldon‘s premiere episode, which Jon Favreau is directing, is set to introduce nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper and his family. The genius-level character will be shown going to high school. In the trailer dropped for the show, young Sheldon and his family can be seen. Meemaw does not feature in it.

Meanwhile, in Big Bang Theory, adult Sheldon is a “yes” away from getting engaged to his girlfriend Amy (Mayim Bialik). The Season 10 finale of the award-winning series saw Sheldon proposing to her, holding the ring that Meemaw had given him. The season ended without revealing Amy’s answer to the proposal. When the series returns to CBS with Season 11 on Monday, September 25, the viewers might get to hear her answer.

Young Sheldon premieres on Monday, September 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, immediately following the Season 11 premiere of the flagship show.

