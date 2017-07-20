Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s Re-Recording Aerosmith’s ‘Dude (Looks Like A Lady)’ — Yes, Really

An ill-made joke or actual line of truth stated by Caitlyn Jenner regarding the Aerosmith classic “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” fired up the transgender activist’s social media following earlier this week.

The 67-year-old former spouse of Kris Jenner and occasional hot topic subject shared a shot of herself with Steven Tyler, the front man of Aerosmith, on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Steven Tyler and I are working on our duet for ‘Dude (Looks Like A Lady),'” Caitlyn wrote with the shot, adding, “it’s one of my favorite songs!”

The song is also, according to Refinery 29, one that many in the trans community, including those who follow Jenner on Instagram, consider to be “humiliating” and offensive.

“I’ve been laughed out of cafes and bars with this song,” one transgender user commented under Jenner’s Aerosmith picture.

“This song is used as a form of transphobic abuse. So many have had it done to them like it was to me. Transwomen are not ‘dudes’. We are women.”

Another seemed dumbfounded at how Jenner could apparently miss the song title’s backhanded intent in relation to the transgender community.

“You’ve gotta be kidding every binary transwoman in the world,” they said.

“This song has been used as a humiliation towards us for years. How could you not know this?”

Be that as it may, Caitlyn recently fired back at the transgender community and the public at large for their harsh perception of the way she chooses to live her life.

@iamstevent and I are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of my favorite songs! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

“I am not a spokesperson for the trans community,” Jenner remarked on Jimmy Kimmel Live just this week, as LGBTQ Nation reports.

“I am only really a spokesperson for my journey. Every story is a different story, every journey is a different story. [All I want is to] see if I can make a difference in the world,” she admitted.

Caitlyn, incidentally, also touched on how she came to be attached to the “controversial” Aerosmith song and how she was able to thank Steven Tyler personally for inspiring her to “find” herself.

“I was at a fundraiser in Minneapolis, and I told him, ‘I’ve had some really tough times in my life and your song ‘Dude (Looks Like A Lady)’ became my theme song, driving around in my car, whipping up the tunes,” she expressed.

“I said, ‘I just want you to know that made me feel good’. He loved it. He hugged me and said we got to get together. He was great.”

Hear the song that got Caitlyn Jenner in hot water, Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]