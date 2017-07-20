Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Get A Dog Like Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend FKA Twigs

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are now in the seventh month of their relationship. Their romance has taken them from Savannah to Paris, as they try to make time for their love despite busy filming and modeling schedules. This is the first time in years that the Hollywood actress stayed with a girlfriend for longer than a couple of months, which means that Stella Maxwell is a very special person to her.

Now that they are in a more stable relationship, it is possible that they got a dog to spice up their shared lives. Considering that Kristen’s ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson and his fiancee FKA twigs also have a dog just goes to show that Kristen and Stella’s relationship may be in it for the long haul.

The Personal Shopper actress’ girlfriend has been posting multiple pictures of the new dog on Instagram, after making it clear that she adopted it from a shelter. For a few years now, it has become a cool thing to adopt, instead of buying dogs from breeders, so it is no surprise that the contentious couple decided to do the right thing.

Check out Stella snuggling with her new furry friend on Instagram!

Our first picture ❤️ rescued in Van Nuys, LA. #adoptdontshop ❤️ A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Kristen does not have any social media account, so she does not document her life for her fans to enjoy. Her girlfriend has not posted any pictures of Kristen, which shows that the couple has decided to keep their romance offline.

However, they certainly do not shy away from paparazzi cameras that doggedly follow them around. This is a rather conscious choice on the part of the actress, who has stated before that she will not attempt to hide her homosexual relationships from the media.

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” Kristen said, according to E! Online. “But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

Check out the happy couple below!

Stella Maxwell arrives in Paris with girlfriend Kristen Stewart https://t.co/esbXEmNK9L — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 16, 2017

Robert Pattinson, ever since ending his multiple-year relationship with his Twilight co-star, has been in a long-term relationship for longer than she has. He is engaged to the British singer FKA twigs, with whom he has walked Met Gala red carpet, and has been seen in all the famous cities.

They already share a dog together, and even when she does not join him on the dog responsibilities, it looks like the actor enjoys spending time with it.

“Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson took his four-legged friend for a walk at a dog park in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 15,” reports Us Weekly. “The 31-year-old actor was casually dressed wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and running sneakers. He paired the look with shades and a backwards cap.”

In fact, Robert had an awkward run-in with his ex on a plane, flying from Paris to Los Angeles. While Kristen Stewart was with Stella Maxwell, he was also thankfully accompanied by his fiancee. No details have emerged from that flight, which means that the couples politely acknowledged each other before settling into the transatlantic flight.

[Featured Image by Arthur Mola/AP Images]