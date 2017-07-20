Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Search Park For Missing Woman’s Body, Prompting Family To Speak Out

Efforts to locate missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki has been in full swing since she vanished without a trace over seven months ago. This week, police made an exhaustive search for Danielle in a park where an alleged attack took place in a separate case just months prior to Danielle’s disappearance. Not long after learning of this search, the missing woman’s family spoke out on the matter.

Around 150 people hailing from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies searched Hines Park in Livonia for the body of Danielle and any evidence connected to her case, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus stated that the search took place at this particular park because it is the location that Floyd Galloway Jr., 30, is accused of attempting to sexually assault a female in September 2016, the Free Press reports.

Galloway formerly worked as a security guard at the Metlife building where Danielle was employed.

Just weeks ago, he was arraigned on several charges on charges of “kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation,” according to Fox 2.

WXYZ reports that the 28-year-old female involved in the case told police that while jogging down a bicycle path in a Livonia park, she was grabbed around the neck by a man, who also struck her on the side of her face.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Social Media Continues to Keep Missing Woman’s Case Alive https://t.co/84aj46ee00 pic.twitter.com/5g09UJveaC — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) July 17, 2017

According to WXYZ, police say the man tried to drag the woman toward a nearby river, attempted to take off her clothes, and “told her he wanted to have sex with her.” She was able to get away and the attacker fled after she flagged down a passing car.

Person of interest in Danielle Stislicki's disappearance due in court on unrelated charges https://t.co/IFjCnpnLlZ — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) July 6, 2017

On December 22, 2016, Galloway’s Berkley home was searched in connection to Danielle’s disappearance and media reports indicate that a mattress and other items were removed from the residence.

Press release from the Farmington Hills Police Dept in tegards to #MissingPerson Danielle Stislicki #finddani pic.twitter.com/Xr8Frs0ZL0 — katskillz27 (@Katskillz27) July 19, 2017

Hines Park was searched this week in Danielle’s case because FBI profilers note that perpetrators of crimes often return to the same area of prior misdeed, according to Local 4 Click on Detroit. The exhaustive search also included the use of cadaver dogs, multiple K-9 units, and metal detectors to look for any evidence in the case.

Local 4 reports that by Wednesday’s end, police had ceased searching and found nothing of importance, therefore, no further searches are planned at this park.

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for a tan and brown striped comforter, which could be an important piece of evidence in Danielle’s case, reports the Free Press.

After the news surfaced that authorities believe Danielle is no longer alive and they were searching for her body, her father, Rich Stislicki, spoke to Local 4 Defender Karen Drew, saying the following.

“We would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies and volunteers that participated in today’s search… We know their efforts one day will bring justice to our family and Danielle.”

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,400, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,400.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]